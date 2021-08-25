Eating a Hot Dog Can Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life: Study

These days, it is imperative to understand the impact of the food consumed on individual health and subsequently the environment. Researchers at the University of Michigan conducted a study to recognise sustainable foods that promote health. The study published in the Nature Journal recently is focused on establishing a link between the food we eat and the impact it has on us and the world around us.

The Health Nutritional Index or HENI includes 15 dietary risk factors combined with the nutritional profile of foods and environmental pointers used in their making. The findings indicated that foods such as processed meat, shrimp, beef, lamb, pork, and greenhouse-grown vegetables cause the most negative health impacts. Nutritionally beneficial foods including field-grown fruits and vegetables, nuts, legumes, and low-environmental impact seafood have the most positive impact.

Findings of the study comprised over 5,000 foods in the American diet classified by health weight and environmental impacts. The foods studied ranged between 74 to 80 minutes gained per serving. Most minutes of healthy life were lost having foods like hot dogs, sugary drinks, burgers and sandwiches. Fruits, non-starchy and mixed vegetables, cooked grains and ready-to-eat cereals were linked with the largest gains.

Researchers found that eating one 85-gram serving of chicken wings is converted to 3.3 minutes of life lost because of the presence of sodium and harmful trans fatty acids. On the other hand, a beef hot dog on a bun was found to be taking some 36 minutes “largely due to the detrimental effect of processed meat.” Authors found jelly sandwiches and peanut butter resulted in a gain of 33 minutes. Foods like baked salmon, salted peanuts, and rice with beans were also linked with an increase somewhere in between 10 and 15 minutes

In addition to nutritional and environmental impact, researchers also classified foods by shorter-term global warming.

Finally, researchers saw that switching 10% of daily caloric consumption from processed meat for vegetables, fruits, etc, could reap significant health advantages. The team of researchers cited an increase of 48 minutes per person every day and a 33% lesser dietary carbon footprint.

