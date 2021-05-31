'Eating When I Was Full': IPS Officer Sheds 43 kg, Shares Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

IPS Vivek Raj Singh Kukrele did not weigh himself after class 8 when he weighed 88 kg. Years later, Kukrele again checked his weight when he joined National Police Academy for training, and it was 134 kg. Kukrele said in his Instagram post how the training in the academy helped him shed a large amount of weight. He said, “46 weeks of rigorous training of NPA made me Pass out with the weight of 104 Kg, which was a big achievement for me."

However, Kukrele’s weight loss journey soon came to a halt during his initial days of service. He said, “During earlier days of service, serving in difficult Naxal areas of Bihar made me gain weight again and I reached up to 138 Kg."

According to Kukrele, his eating habit has been the main reason behind his weight gain over the years. “Basically I am a foodie and I used to eat a lot. ‘Khana fikna nahi chahiye’ (Food should not be wasted) has been always my motto, eating without application of mind and eating even when I was full was the culprit for weight gain."

Kukrele started walking during one of his assignments and an app called ‘Step Set Go’ that he still uses helped him maintain consistency. As walking became a part of his life, he started losing weight. His weight loss also motivated him to opt for more “mindful eating" and a healthy diet.

Kukrele said, “Gradual weight reduction made me start strength training and mindful eating that further boosted weight reduction. Last few months, I started a quantified diet which is helping me ton my body better and give a better shape. I have reduced 43 kg till now and I just want to maintain with better body shape."

Kukrele’s inspiring weight loss journey has not only made him look more fit but also improved his health. He now has control over his blood pressure while his resting pulse rate is 40 BPM.

