Eco-friendly Containers Made from Rice Bran Go Viral, Get Shashi Tharoor's Stamp of Approval

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video of a container that is made out of rice bran, which is as useful as a container made out of any other material. What is the substitute for plastic? Plastic pollution is harmful to humans, animals, and even plants due to the toxic pollutants. It takes hundreds or even thousands of years for plastic to break down, hence the damage to the environment is long-lasting. A bunch of substitutes have come to the fore and a recent addition to the list is rice barn. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video of a container that is made out of rice bran, which is as useful as a container made out of any other material.

Posting a video, which showcases a man displaying containers made out of rice barn, Supriya highlighted the benefits in the caption. “Food containers made out of rice bran are leakproof, affordable, disposable and earth-friendly,” she said. Calling out hotels, restaurants and food joints, Supriya underlined that it’s high time that plastic packaging in Tamil Nadu is replaced with sustainable eco-friendly alternatives.

Take a look at the video:

Food containers made out of rice bran are leak proof, affordable, disposable and earth friendly. Hotels,restaurants food joints, its time for you to stop using banned plastic packaging in TN and switch to sustainable eco alternatives #meendummanjappai #Manjapai pic.twitter.com/n4U2x0gNur— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 29, 2021

The tweet received accolades from the netizens as people showed interest in buying products made from rice barn. Indian National Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor also extended his support to this eco-friendly initiative. Retweeting the video posted by Supriya, Tharoor wrote that this is applicable not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country. He mentioned that various such innovations are in the works that would possibly replace plastics with recyclable, biodegradable materials. The Congress MP further urged the central government to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use.

This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials. GoI needs to provide incentives to scale up production of such eco-friendly alternatives for daily use. https://t.co/YfITyIP6YI— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2021

Netizens have welcomed the idea of bringing this shift into the market. A user stated, “This is really such a good innovation. The use of this product would definitely reduce our dependency on plastic products.” Some even suggested that the production of such products should be amplified.

Would you switch to rice barn containers?

