Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Made By Nashik Jail Inmates Sell Instantly

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the sale of eco-friendly Ganpati idols is soaring. Artists and NGOs are coming up with creative ways to make eco-friendly Ganesh idols as the ones made of POP (Plaster Of Paris) don’t dissolve easily. This year too, the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are likely to dampen the festive spirits. However, the inmates of the Nashik central jail are loaded with enthusiasm as they are enjoying sculpturing Ganesha idols behind the bars. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the jail inmates have set the target to make 2,000 eco-friendly Ganpati idols.

Before they tried their hands on sculpturing, the prisoners were given proper training by a fellow convict, Sagar Pawar. 35-year-old Pawar is an artisan from Raigad’s town Pen, which is famous for its Ganesh idols. Inmates in Maharashtra displayed their creative sides, as they made idols of clay, marble, and fibreglass. Nashik central jail superintendent Pramod Wagh told ANI that every year the jail inmates make 600-700 eco-friendly Ganapatis. He further revealed that all the idols have been pre-sold.

Maharashtra: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Nashik Road Central Jail inaugurated an exclusive store to sell 'shadu maati' (clay) Ganpatis made by inmates. "They make 600-700 eco-friendly Ganpatis every year. All of them have been pre-sold," said Superintendent Pramod Wagh (3.09) pic.twitter.com/TFZTJA8xDl— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

While speaking to DNA, the jailor of Nashik Central Prison Rajkumar Sali informed that Pawar has trained 16 people to sculpt 20 types of Ganesh idols from eco-friendly natural clay. It was learned that while the rates for these idols are yet to be decided, they would be lower than market prices. Sali shared that 5 of the 16 convicts, who are making idols, have been trained in ‘akhani.’ It is one of the most intricate and sophisticated parts of making a Ganesh idol, in which God’s eyes and features are painted. “We have learned that around five people trained by him here have managed to secure work as idol makers after their release," the jailor said.

Pawar makes idols that are exhibited at the jail shop. His idols have been in high demand, therefore the jail administration decided to expand the project and include variations in sizes and types.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here