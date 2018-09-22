GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Eco-Friendly Visarjan and Cleaning Beaches Became the New Norm on This Ganesh Chaturthi

Say hello to an eco-friendly Ganesh visarjan.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Eco-Friendly Visarjan and Cleaning Beaches Became the New Norm on This Ganesh Chaturthi
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
As the 10-day festivities of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival conclude, people bid an emotional adieu to their beloved Lord Ganesha as they immerse the Ganpati idols into the ocean or other natural water bodies. Ganesha may leave everyone's home after the festivities but the partially dissolved idols are found floating in the water bodies.














Social media has run several awareness campaigns and while there is room for improvement, several people have started taking an initiative to keep this Ganesh Chaturthi environment-friendly, whether it is by cleaning the seas and the beaches or by immersing eco-friendly Ganesha idols into a bucket of water or an artificial pond.






















And social media, naturally, is saluting the spirit of all these people who stand for change.

















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...