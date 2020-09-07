Ecstatic IPL Fans Flood Twitter With Memes as BCCI Finally Announces Match Schedule

After the much delay and uncertainty, the schedule for 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced by the BCCI on Sunday. IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India.

The news has got the IPL enthusiasts excited and many of them have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to share memes to express their joy.

One of the users tweeted, “Finally The Schedule is Here @mipaltan @ImRo45 Ready to Rock #ipl #iplschedule2020”

Here are the memes that have made the internet burst into laughter:

IPL Schedule when it will finally get announced. #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/NptHWpZFuo — Ankit Sharma (@ankitsharma_96) September 4, 2020

IPL Schedule when it will finally get announced. #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/NptHWpZFuo — Ankit Sharma (@ankitsharma_96) September 4, 2020

BCCI has announced the schedule for IPL 2020 on Sunday, September 6. The 13th season of IPL will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE. The 46 day-tournament will start with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match on September 19.

A statement of BCCI reads, “The season will kickstart on 19th September in Abu Dhabi with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings”.

The last match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on November 3. The league will have 24 matches in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi, and 12 in Sharjah. However, the venues for the faceoffs and the IPL 2020 final has not been announced yet.

According to the statement released by the BCCI, there will be a total of 10 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and 2:00 pm UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST and 6:00 pm UAE time.

All the teams and their players have already reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to start their training. The players had served a six-day quarantine period keeping the COVID-19 situation in view.

Earlier, the schedule of IPL 2020 was expected to be announced in the last week of August. However, it was delayed after two players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tested positive for COVID-19.