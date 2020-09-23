Ed Sheeran Now Owns Properties Worth $77 Million While We Baked Bread in Coronavirus Lockdown

Ed Sheeran's property has boosted his property portfolio by £4.5million or $5.7 million and is now worth £61million or over $77 million after he made reportedly made new purchases during lockdown, a MailOnline report said.

The superstar reportedly filed documents under his two firms, the Maverick Properties Limited and Maverick Commercial Properties Limited, with Companies House.

A report earlier in May had said that Sheeran paid for all his properties in cash, leaving him completely mortgage-free. The singer has spent £10million on properties in London over the years and now owns 27 flats, houses and mansions. Reports said that he has not relied so far on bank loans and used his financial capacity for it.

Sheeran has also reportedly been setting up self-sufficient business on his 16-acre Suffolk estate where he has set up a beehive and also grows vegetables, owns an orchard and raises livestock.

"Ed’s placed a wooden beehive at the edge of his estate," another source close to the singer is reported to have told The Sun.

Back in May, the musical sensation was officially named as UK's richest musician under the age of 30. The Sunday Times Rich List reported that the singer added another £40million to his kitty, making his total wealth climb to £200million.

The global pop star, who is married to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, with whom he shares a daughter Lyra who was born over the summer, has added 5 new assets, taking the number of properties he owns in London to 22.

The singer bought two properties on Floral Street in Covent Garden, and a pair of flats by the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home down Palmer Road. These properties are estimated at a total value of £9million.

The 'Perfect' singer is also the owner of 5 apartments in Wiverton Tower in Whitechapel worth £3.9million and a mansion in Holland Park valued at nearly £20million. He also has 4 other properties in Holland Park worth £11million, and a trendy Portobello Road restaurant called Bertie Blossoms that is to be converted into a pub.

The musician also is the proud owner of a huge £3.7million Suffolk country estate dubbed 'Sheeranville'. He had moved into a Grade II-listed farmhouse in his hometown Framlington in 2012 and later bought another four homes. He has a total of 27 properties including within and outside of London.

He owns a pub, a swimming pool, and a treehouse built, and last November submitted proposals to have a 'place of worship' built. He will also reportedly use his personal personal fortune to convert his restaurant into a bar which will be named Bertie Blossoms, apparently after his wife Cherry. The bar had shut down in March due to coronavirus lockdown but Sheeran had reportedly been paying the workers.

A spokesman for Sheeran has confirmed that he will not ask the Treasury to pay up to 80 per cent of their salaries, up to a threshold of £2,500 per month.

On the professional front, Sheeran had announced he would take a break from his music career after finishing his Divide Tour, which ran from 2017, last year. It is the highest-grossing tour of all time.