Ed Sheeran's 'Equals' Guitar Raises Rs 53 Lakh in Charity for His Hometown School

Ed Sheeran’s prototype guitar associated with his latest album ‘Equals’ has raised £52,765, which equals roughly Rs 53 lakh, in a charity raffle. The money raised will go towards the development of a music pod and facilities for the specially abled at Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVAP School in Framlingham, Suffolk, Ed’s hometown. The SMART music pod will hone things like peripatetic music lessons, entire class music lessons, music clubs, band practices, etc. In addition, the funds will also be used for supporting neurodivergent kids and children with learning disabilities, as per the GeeWizz Charity website. The Shivers hitmaker worked with George Lowden, a renowned luthier based out of Northern Ireland, to create the instrument. The special prize of the raffle was won by a medical worker from Ipswich, Kellie Myers, who bought a £5 raffle ticket.

Myers has two sons, Henry (14) and Jacob (13), who are learning to play guitar, and the entire family loves Ed Sheeran. “The guitar is beautiful. My boys have been learning to play for a couple of years now. As a family, we adore Ed. He really supports our community and local charities,” said Myers, reported Gloucestershire Live.

While giving them the guitar, Ed signed it and wrote, “Henry + Jacob! Play this guitar!” The pop star also wrote the lyrics of his hit song ‘Photograph,’ “Wait for me to come home,” which is Myers’ favourite lyric of the song.

Explaining the special instrument in a video message shared by GeeWizz charity, the organization that fostered the raffle, Ed said, “This is the prototype of the new ‘Equals’ guitar by Sheeran guitar by Lowden. It is one of one. There is not another guitar like this. This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are alright.”

🦋🎄 2 sleeps before we draw the lucky winner - it could be you! Hurry! Tickets just £5 each to WIN Ed Sheeran's prototype = (equals) guitar personalised to you by Ed 🌟https://t.co/k96JRDKVS6 Please share with your friends.@edsheeran #EdGuitarRaffle #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/07jtuKrpaX— GeeWizz Charity (@geewizzcharity) December 17, 2021

Ed Sheeran’s latest album releases on October 29, 2021. The album also held three singles, ‘Shivers,’ Bad Habits,’ and Overpass Graffiti,’ among other songs. There is also a Christmas song that is a collaboration between Ed and one of the legends of the music industry, Elton John.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.