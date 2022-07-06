Eddie of 'Stranger Things' Has Exceptional Taste in 'Music' and Iron Maiden Agrees

What is music, you ask? Iron Maiden definitely is. Ask the legendary English band, 80s kids, or Eddie from the Stranger Things Season 4 who broke the Internet when he shredded Metallica’s iconic Master of Puppets in the Upside Down. The Chapter Eight ‘Papa’ of the latest season of Stranger Things opens with Nancy being taken on a backstory journey by none other than the Vecna, showing her what led him to that point.

Her friends, on the other hand, are trying their best to break her state of ‘Vecna trance’ by rummaging through a pile of cassettes that would bring her back to her senses. This is when Eddie asks Robin what she was actually looking for, to which she says, “Madonna, Blondie, Bowie, Beatles? Music! We need music!

Eddie, visibly angered by the disrespect shown to his collection tucked in at his trailer, snatches the Iron Maiden cassette from Robin and declares: “This is Music!”

Seeing them referenced on the show- ever-so-subtly- Iron Maiden’s official Twitter account stepped in and sided with Eddie.

In case you are wondering what the scene was, a Twitter user clipped the portion and responded to Iron Maiden’s tweet with a video.

Hilarious this scene eddie pic.twitter.com/61nuQbeczF — MARTINᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Janga_sashi) July 5, 2022

Earlier, Metallica took to their socials to announce that they were truly honoured to have Duffer Brothers include the heavy metal band’s 1986 smash hit Master of Puppets on Stranger Things.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

The band further added that they were totally “blown away” by the result, writing, “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.