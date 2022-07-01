Eddie Shredded 'Master of Puppets' on Stranger Things and Metallica Fans Went Wild

Spoilers ahead, you’ve been warned!

Will Steve die? Will Eleven save the world once again? Will Henry/Vecna/001 destroy Hawkins? Will Hopper ever escape the Soviet Union? All that is for you to find out in the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 that were dropped to much anticipation of the fans of the science-horror series on Netflix on July 1. But. We are here to tell you that Eddie Munson got to shred in the upside down and the song he chose? Master of Puppets. Easy choice, no?

While Kate Bush’s 37-year-old song, Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), has managed to make a place in Gen Z’s playlist, thanks to Max jamming to it all day and night on her walkman, American band Metallica’s iconic 1986 song ‘Master of Puppets’– that shaped the metal music across the globe– may have just made the Stranger Things fans head-bang at their homes in 2022 after Eddie gave a full-fledged one-man concert in Vecna’s backyard.

Fans sat down and took notice.

eddie munson playing master of puppets is all that i needed and more 😭😭😭 #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/y6F1oF3M1J — riss! ☼ VOL 2 SPOILERS (@stvddie) July 1, 2022

THE MASTER OF PUPPETS SCENE IM LITERALLY SCREAMING OH MY GOD A WIN FOR METALHEADS EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/LBGwL3WUy6 — vinny ST SPOILERS!! (@nygmautism) July 1, 2022

eddie’s guitar solo to master of puppets was fucking epic, just wish it was longer#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/kRdMbfzIRH — draco🔪 stv2 spoilers (@KlLLERKLOWNS) July 1, 2022

chrissy i hope you could hear Eddie dedicating master of puppets to you #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/TBOmQCbJ7B — rue🍂 minor ST spoilers! (@sassydaddario) July 1, 2022

Eddie Munson playing Master of Puppets by Metallica will never not be iconic #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/eBFJnQ7T5T — alex❤️😭STEDDIE ²⁸◟̽◞̽ (@always_matilda) July 1, 2022

In 2016, the album Master of Puppets was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” It was also the first time a metal record was bestowed such an honour.

Meanwhile, Metallica who are active and still touring in 2022 saw themselves grabbing news after the frontman and lead singer James Hetfield opened up about his artistic insecurities in a moment of rare public vulnerability. Performing recently in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte, Hetfield said to the audience of around 60,000: “I gotta tell ya, I wasn’t feeling very good before I came out here. Feeling a little bit insecure, like, ‘I’m an old guy, I can’t play anymore’- all this bullsh*t that I tell myself in my head.” Pointing to his bandmates, he shared how speaking to them about said insecurities helped him. They gave him a hug and told him that if he found himself struggling on stage, “we’ve got your back”.

The bandmates, Hetfield along with guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Rob Trujillo, and drummer Lars Ulrich, also shared a group hug on stage amid rousing cheers from the crowd. “And seeing you out there, I am not alone. I am not alone, and neither are you,” Hetfield told the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.