Edit Button, Troll-Control: Thanks for Fleets but This is What Indians Really Want From Twitter

After years of playing hot and cold with users when it came to unrolling new updates, Twitter has finally brought in an update that no one, ironically, wanted. With "Fleets", its newest story feature which it introduced in India on Tuesday, Twitter has now joined the leagues of Instagram and Facebook, allowing users to post ephemeral content that is public to all in little globules that appear on top of the screen.

Annoying as it was for many when Facebook and Instagram stole Snapchat's modus operandi, Twitter getting literally the same uninspired update while ignoring several persistent user demands was rather disappointing. Especially amid so much talk about the politicisation of Twitter in the United States.

Upon its launch in India, Italy and Brazil on Tuesday, Twitter asked users for feedback.

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

Here is a list of demands that users put forth and have been doing for several years.

Edit Button

Many have over the years sought an "Edit" button on tweets and an extension on the character limit. Since Twitter is used by all and sundry for both personal and professional communication, the inability to edit a typo or a misquotes fact has caused many a Twitter user inconvenience and embarrassment. Even former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah tweeted about it.

Dear @Twitter I didn’t need #fleets. I don’t miss having a feature like this when I tweet. What I do miss is having the ability to edit small mistekes in tweets that I post without having to delete them & post corrected versions. Thanks muchly #FleetsFeedback — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 9, 2020

#FleetsFeedback FFS take it away, not only is it annoying to see the circles on the top and distracting , it is a DM disaster. Nobody wants insta in twitter else we will be there. Bring on the Edit button — پربھا (@deepsealioness) June 9, 2020

Instead of fleets it would be helpful if we you increase the word limit and provide us with an edit option... Fleets are not useful on twitter!#FleetsFeedback — ℍ (@Harshizzz19) June 9, 2020

We need edit button not an Instagram feel@Twitter #FleetsFeedback — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) June 9, 2020

Safe space for women

Despite several calls to make Twitter a safer space for women, the platform has failed to come up with any new policies or measures to safeguard women from sexist and vicious trolling. When actress Rose McGowan spoke out against Harvey Weinstein at the start of the #MeToo movement, Twitter banned her for posting the graphic content online. Several prominent women on Twitter called for a boycott of the platform unless it was made safer for women, especially women of colour, Asians, women with disabilities and more. But even in 2020, Twitter remains as toxic a platform for women. What is worse is that the misogyny has now been normalised and the approach to women's safety now is focusing on how to live with the abuse. The recent trolling of Jamia Millia Islamia student Safooa Zargar who was arrested under the UAPA while being pregnant is proof.

Sorry brother, maaf karna, but my very permanent and not so fleeting #FleetsFeedback would be ki all this IG story stuff you can experiment with later, you first please make Twitter safer for women and do something about rape threats, death threats, fake news, and trolls. — veep (@vishnupriyabh) June 9, 2020

There's no need for fleets on twitter. Instead focus more on hate speech abuses, sexual harrasment and actual rape and death threats to various women of twitter. That'll be enough. #FleetsFeedback — Andy in Pandemic Times (@atavist_13) June 10, 2020

This is an important thread. @TwitterSupport , why aren't women a protected category? Please change your policy to include us. Make Twitter safe for women! Misogyny and Misogynoir have no place on Twitter https://t.co/zjdKPnMI68 — Jana Cornel (@RadfemJana) August 20, 2019

@TwitterIndia this is staggeringly insincere.



I was one of the ppl you recently interviewed to "help make twitter a safe place for women" (after signing an NDA of course). This platform has been tone deaf to open public conversation from every minority... https://t.co/5PrgPPmsks — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) November 7, 2019

@jack @TwitterIndia @Twitter #FleetsFeedback

Replies goes directly in DM, Are You serious guys ? Do you know how much problem it will create for women ? There are many Road side Romeo's on Twitter. Kindly remove this feature ASAP.



This feature is not good for women's safety. — Disha® (@Disham_90) June 9, 2020

This is not at all a new demand. In a 2018 amnesty report, researchers found that Twitter continued to remain toxic for women. Women have repeatedly pointed out the targeted toxicity face by them on the microblogging site.

Glad to contribute to this. When I report abuse, the chirpy response from Twitter telling me each time that no action is required comes from "support@Twitter". What a joke. @amnesty report is out on Wednesday. https://t.co/mVUefhiW9k — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) March 19, 2018

We believe that big tech companies like @Twitter , @instagram & @facebook have a responsibility to make the digital spaces safe for women. They have a choice to protect women on their platform. The question is if they so chose to or not #HerNetHerRights https://t.co/ESgGYrsqKQ — EuropeanWomen's Lobby (@EuropeanWomen) May 7, 2019

Dear @TwitterIndia,

Thanks for the Opportunity!



Here are the things I want to say :



• Twitter is failing to respect women’s rights online by inadequately investigating & responding to reports of violence & abuse.



What plan @TwitterIndia have, to make Twitter safe platform ? https://t.co/hbB3rA8yDH — Deshdeep Dhankhar (@DeshdeepDU) February 13, 2020

Measures against Fake News and Hate Speech

In the year 2020, social media platforms such as Twitter have emerged as the biggest platforms for mobilizing fake news. At a time when the platforms need to be engaged in combating the spread of viral misinformation, experts fear that experimenting with options like "Fleets" might exacerbate the problem even more. The same is true for hate-speech. Recently, it started tagging some of President Donald Trump's tweets with anti-violence advisories. Will the same hold true for those spreading fake news and hate on Indian Twitter? No such action has yet been taken.

Imagine people spreading fake news through fleets and no one to explain in comments or verify the news. This can go real wrong. #FleetsFeedback — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) June 9, 2020

Twitter just installed a new feature to spread propoganda faster than the light that will result in more fake news also communal hate.#FleetsFeedback — Laal salaam comrades (@MountTibidaebo) June 9, 2020





Safer for LGBTQIA and minorities

Twitter is a particularly difficult space for LGBTQIA voices, activists and influencers who have daily abuse and trolling from a large section of netizens. Activists have often called out Twitter for blocking or banning content posted by gender activists and also for not identifying homophobic or transphobic comments on Twitter. Similar demands have been put worth by racial and religious minorities, all of whom have demanded stricter measures against targeted trolling from Twitter.

The homophobic, anti- gay, bigoted, transphobic comments that are left on my social media post daily is maddening - mainly bc the social media platforms say that the comments aren’t against their policies - Twitter & Instagram get your shit figured out - no more hate speech pic.twitter.com/QlGZAWwP3u — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) April 13, 2019

Does anybody on twitter actually use the list feature for anything other than the targeted harassment of women & people of colour? — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) October 16, 2019

Seeing women, both trans and cis, hounded off Twitter... Nasty stuff is going on. This is the world we live in.



Just as before, first they come for the less privileged.



Get serious everybody: if (y)our movements can't make it safe for trans women to participate, we're falling. pic.twitter.com/cD6p6vwTJ6 — Olivia Guest is on the job market! | Ολίβια Γκεστ (@o_guest) January 18, 2019

His account has been suspended for calling someone inbred. He was responding to consistent stream of homophobic abuse from a verified handle, who btw continues to tweet. — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) December 26, 2017

While many are still posting their feedback, here's some more feedback that Twitter has received over the years but has turned a deaf ear to.

Less toxic

Overall, users across communities have called for a cleaner environment and a respite from toxic trolling. This is true in India where every political party or famous/powerful personality has its own Twitter troll army, ready to jump on any new voice that speaks against political hegemony, governmental failures, misogyny, homophobia, racism, casteism, communalism and more. Many have called for measures to weed out active trolls and bot accounts in order to make the platform less toxic. But Twitter has so far taken no real action in this regard.

Twitter is SO toxic. So many people have gotten bullied on here. I’ve seen so much hate on this app and people just decide to listen to them. Stop LISTENING to these attention seekers! Know that you have people that have your back! I’m sorry to all those who have gotten bullied. — Katie ✨ (@KatieMetcalfe9) June 7, 2020

More transparency

This point often colludes with the others on this list. Twitter users have time and again demanded transparency from the platform. Be it the process of blue-tick verifications, random blocks and suspensions or Twitter's inability to block deeply problematic content which it claimed it did not violate the platform's policies despite being sexist, racist, homophobic or glorifying violence, leaves much to the imagination. While many have sought a more systematic list of 'Do's and Don'ts' and detailed descriptions of the clauses that can get one verified or blocked from the platform, Twitter has continued to evade full transparency bout its policies..

Yes but Twitter made this platform safer by suspending my account for saying biological males can never be women.



https://t.co/62UFOQoVnM — Tanya M (@SpygirlBrexit) January 3, 2020

Slightly confused as to how this isn't violating rules @Twitter - very many women reported this tweet, please can you explain? — Rosie Duffield MP (@RosieDuffield1) May 5, 2019

While it is interesting that Twitter wants to make the platform more standardised with other apps in terms of look and feel as well as function, it is just a little more than disappointing when the platform continues to ignore the real needs of users despite repeated requests.