'Educating Girls a Waste': Kerala Congress Leader K Sudhakaran's Sexist Campaign Video Draws Flak
The video has drawn flak from people around the country, with hundreds calling him out on his sexist comments.
While sexism is rampant in politics, the Congress leader has crossed all limits with a cringe-worthy ad that demeans women politicians and emphasizes that Kerala should "vote for the man."
This is not the first time Sudhakaran has made such offensive remarks. Remember his "prostitute" comment in the Suryanelli trafficking case? But this time, he seems to have outdone himself. This time, he has come up with a ridiculously sexist campaign video depicting a family dynamic which is sadly the reality in numerous households across the country.
Before you watch the ad, let us remind you, the year is 2019 and women have the right to vote and even contest in the upcoming elections. Irrespective of how unbelievable and unfair it seems to Sudhakaran. Let us also remind you that Sudhakaran has been posing and clicking pictures with female voters. Little do they know.
The video shows a man and his friend discussing the former's children asking for a share of his property. The daughter serves the two tea, while the son stomps in, lashing out at his sister for not completing a task.
The man, who is evidently the patriarch, then tells his friend that his daughter is incapable of communicating effectively with others and it was a "waste" educating her. The man's friend agrees with him and says that the son would be better suited to the role. Because clearly, only men are capable of achieving their goals!
What is more alarming is the fact that the daughter smiles submissively at the end, without uttering a word. After all, that's exactly what an "ideal woman" is supposed to be - fragile, timid, submissive.
The ad is clearly a jibe at his rival, PK Sreemathy of the CPI(M). Through the video, Sudhakarn wants to emphasize that sending a woman to the Parliament would be a gross mistake, and that a man would do a better job.
The video has drawn flak from people around the country, with hundreds calling him out for his sexist comments. Thousands have shared and disliked the video, with some even asking for it to be removed.
WOW. @RahulGandhi @ShashiTharoor UDF candidate K Sudhakaran ad against LDF candidate Sreemathy Teacher says "vote for the man" since educating women is a waste! Congress believes women shouldn't enter Sabarimala - nor schools, politics, Parliament?! https://t.co/teUZ3hRE50— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 17, 2019
Hello @RahulGandhi. This is a video by your Kannur candidate Sudhakaran. It says, don't vote for the woman, 'send the man' to the Parliament because he will get things done. Do you agree with this? What will Sonia Gandhi have to say? Sudhakaran's team has not apologised. pic.twitter.com/qJhLcJY4YP— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) April 17, 2019
The summary of ad released by working president of @INCIndia kerala, K Sudhakaran, is the following:— balu sunil (@balusunil2) April 17, 2019
He should be preferred over his opponent, P.K.Sreemathy, since he's a man.
Not shocked since he earlier attacked @vijayanpinarayi for acting like a woman & not a man.
Even by the lowest liberal standards, a comment like the one made by K. Sudhakaran, the INC candidate from Kannur must be condemned by @INCIndia. Especially since gender equality is one of key election planks this time in Kerala in the wake of the Sabarimala situation.— Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 17, 2019
One of your candidate, k Sudhakaran from Kannur, has put out a video saying sending women to parliament is useless. Any thoughts? Atleast remind @INCKerala about legacy of your grandmother.— ivansikorsky (@ivan_sikorsky) April 16, 2019
This is the ad that has taken social media by storm:
In simple words, women, according to Sudhakaran, have no place in politics. Maybe someone would like to remind him of the remarkable female leaders in his own party?
