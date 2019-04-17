'Educating Girls a Waste': Kerala Congress Leader K Sudhakaran's Sexist Campaign Video Draws Flak

WOW. @RahulGandhi @ShashiTharoor UDF candidate K Sudhakaran ad against LDF candidate Sreemathy Teacher says "vote for the man" since educating women is a waste! Congress believes women shouldn't enter Sabarimala - nor schools, politics, Parliament?! https://t.co/teUZ3hRE50 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) April 17, 2019

Hello @RahulGandhi. This is a video by your Kannur candidate Sudhakaran. It says, don't vote for the woman, 'send the man' to the Parliament because he will get things done. Do you agree with this? What will Sonia Gandhi have to say? Sudhakaran's team has not apologised. pic.twitter.com/qJhLcJY4YP — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) April 17, 2019

The summary of ad released by working president of @INCIndia kerala, K Sudhakaran, is the following:



He should be preferred over his opponent, P.K.Sreemathy, since he's a man.



Not shocked since he earlier attacked @vijayanpinarayi for acting like a woman & not a man. — balu sunil (@balusunil2) April 17, 2019

Even by the lowest liberal standards, a comment like the one made by K. Sudhakaran, the INC candidate from Kannur must be condemned by @INCIndia. Especially since gender equality is one of key election planks this time in Kerala in the wake of the Sabarimala situation. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) April 17, 2019

One of your candidate, k Sudhakaran from Kannur, has put out a video saying sending women to parliament is useless. Any thoughts? Atleast remind @INCKerala about legacy of your grandmother. — ivansikorsky (@ivan_sikorsky) April 16, 2019