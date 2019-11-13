Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Education is Right, Not Privilege': What Social Media is Buzzing With After JNU Fee Hike Proposal

JNU Student's Union revealed that 40% of students studying in the institute are from the economically marginalised community.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:November 13, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Education is Right, Not Privilege': What Social Media is Buzzing With After JNU Fee Hike Proposal
JNU Student's Union revealed that 40% of students studying in the institute are from the economically marginalised community.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been on strike for the past couple of weeks against a draft hostel manual. The university administration has proposed a drastic 300% hike in the hostel fees without 'indulging in a discussion with the student representatives'.

While a statement from the JNU Student's Union claimed that this is a "whopping 999% rise in the hostel fees since the earlier one," the deeper rousing reason for the protest is - this will make JNU an 'elite' educational institution.

JNU Student's Union revealed that 40% of students studying in the institute are from the economically marginalised community.

As the protests are still on in the campus, social media is flooded with hashtags like #FeesMustFall, #JNUProtest among others where students are narrating why they may have to withdraw themselves from the 'dream of education.'

Netizens, protesters and students took to the micro-blogging site to express their anger: "Education is a right and not a privilege."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram