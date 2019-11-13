'Education is Right, Not Privilege': What Social Media is Buzzing With After JNU Fee Hike Proposal

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been on strike for the past couple of weeks against a draft hostel manual. The university administration has proposed a drastic 300% hike in the hostel fees without 'indulging in a discussion with the student representatives'.

While a statement from the JNU Student's Union claimed that this is a "whopping 999% rise in the hostel fees since the earlier one," the deeper rousing reason for the protest is - this will make JNU an 'elite' educational institution.

JNU Student's Union revealed that 40% of students studying in the institute are from the economically marginalised community.

As the protests are still on in the campus, social media is flooded with hashtags like #FeesMustFall, #JNUProtest among others where students are narrating why they may have to withdraw themselves from the 'dream of education.'

Netizens, protesters and students took to the micro-blogging site to express their anger: "Education is a right and not a privilege."

Those attacking JNU are happy to waste tax payers money on the construction of giant statues. Why do these people hate education so much? — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) November 13, 2019

We have enough money for Daru, Suta, Branded clothes, movies at PVR, iPhone, Smart Phone, Data and Manforce but 300/month for a room in central Delhi hostel is too much JNU ke Uncle Aunty ka logic — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) November 12, 2019

The students from other Universities are also in solidarity with JNU. We are fighting for a cause. Education is not a commodity. Autonomy will increase the fees of all central universities.we will fight together#FeesMustFall #jnuprotest #JNUFreeForAll pic.twitter.com/EAiimT2cZl — Aneek Das (@AneekDas13) November 12, 2019

I see a lot of privileged folks who studied in private institutions and running their family business putting posts on social media abt removing subsidies to JNU and other public institutions.They're also the ones who complain abt the 'lack of education' in India. #FeesMustFall — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) November 12, 2019

Stay n JNU for a day...speak to the students...especially the ones who have come frm marginalised group... only then you will get to know why JNUites r n the streets yet again ! For arms chair critics outside a hike of ₹3k/month s not a big deal but many n JNU cant afford that! — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) November 11, 2019

1. Room rent is not the only fee 2. 10 to 300 is huge increase for majority of students who come from marginalised backgrounds 3. Also talk about the meagre scholarships and fellowships that jnu gives. You can't charge more than what you give 4. Education should be free for all. https://t.co/jCDf59VDQ0 — Lebi trash (@PerpetuallyTir3) November 11, 2019

People tweeting #ShutDownJNU don't know about #JNU. Majority of the students in this University are first generation learners from marginalised sections. It's JNU where likes Ramjal Meena (former security guard) secures admission in a foreign language course. #jnuprotest — Fareeha Iftikhar (@Iftikharfariha) November 12, 2019

If you tell me one bad thing about JNU, I can list ten more. But you CANNOT take away the fact that it has enabled so many marginalised students to receive world class education at subsidised costs. — Kaustubh (@shankasur) November 12, 2019

No marginalised would be able to survive in JNU because of fee hike #FeesMustFall — Omprakash Mahato (@OmMahato20) November 12, 2019

Education must be free and accessible to all! Jnu is fighting with this slogan. n Sanghis r trending #ShutDownJNU coz ignorance is a bliss n they want the country to rot in illiteracy, they want the marginalised to remain so, so that their Whatsapp universities can function well — Swati Singh (@itssinghswati) November 12, 2019

Hostel fee hiked to 1000%. For many it might be a number but it deprives education to 40% of the students currently studying in jnu,from marginalised and economically weaker sections who won't be able to continue. #EducationForAll #jnuprotest — debapriya saha (@debapriyasaha01) November 11, 2019

Ever asked your ministers about skyrocketing taxes? We, the students of JNU believe in affordable education for all. The call for #ShutDownJNU is absolutely ridiculous and shows your lack of empathy towards the students who come from marginalised backgrounds. #FeesMustFall — Apurva Dubey (@ApurvaDubey1) November 12, 2019

