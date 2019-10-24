Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Edward Snowden Confirms Aliens Never Contacted the US, Moon Landing Happened

Looks like Snowden just rained on the conspiracy theorists' parade.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Edward Snowden Confirms Aliens Never Contacted the US, Moon Landing Happened
Image credit: Reuters

For years and years, many in the US as well as the rest of the world have indulged in conspiracy theories about aliens contacting the American government. In fact, Area 51, one of the most secretive US military bases, is actively believed by thousands of people to be the site of alien experiments conducted by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). However, CIA employee turned whistle blower Edward Snowden has just dispelled these conspiracy theories.

In a recently released memoir "Permanent Records", Snowden revealed that during his time at the CIA, he had used all the resources available to him find out if the US or any of its agencies had ever been in contact with extraterrestrial creatures. However, Snowden found no evidence of any official (or unofficial) contact with aliens. "For the record, as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven't contacted US intelligence," Snowden writes in his recent memoir," Snowden wrote.

He also confirmed that the moon landing, another famously disbelieved moon landing - a favourite with conspiracy theorists in US - did indeed happen.

"In case you were wondering: Yes, man really did land on the moon. Climate change is real. Chemtrails are not a thing," he wrote.

Snowden repeated the same on a recently aired podcast episode on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast where he said, "I had ridiculous access to the networks of the NSA (National Security Agency), the CIA, the military, all these groups. I couldn't find anything".

However, he did not completely dismiss the idea of aliens existing. "If we are hiding them (aliens)...it's hidden really damn well, even from people who are on the inside".

Theories of alien invasion, alien abductions, weird experiments and UFO sightings have been part of American pop culture for over a century. The "Black Knight" satellite theory, for example, states that an alien satellite that exists in Earth's orbit and could some day attack Earth.

However, it looks like Snowden just rained on the conspiracy parade.

