'Egg Boy' Gets Over $40K in Donations After Egging Australian Senator For Islamophobic Remarks

The teenager earned the tag in the wake of the horrific Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand that left at least 50 killed after he egged Fraser Anning for making Islamophobic comments post the shooting.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
'Egg Boy' Gets Over $40K in Donations After Egging Australian Senator For Islamophobic Remarks
Screenshot from @9NewsMelb / @sarmadalli10 | Twitter.
"He's the hero that we need but didn't deserve..."

The Internet has scrambled in support of the "Egg Boy" ever since a video of him smacking Australian minister Fraser Anning with an egg surfaced on the web.

The teenager earned the tag after he egged the minister for making Islamophobic comments in the wake of the horrific Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand that left at least 50 people dead.

The incident occurred when Senator Anning, a far-right minister from Australia, was addressing a press conference in Melbourne on Saturday and soon #eggboy became a global trend on Twitter, with fans extending solidarity for the boy.




While the Aussie PM Scott Morrison has condemned the minister's controversial remarks and the teen has been since released, someone has now set up a GoFundMe for the "Egg Boy".

The reason?

The "anti-fascist hero" can use the donation for legal fees, and to buy more eggs.

Titled "Money for EggBoi," the admin of fundraiser wrote, "Our hero EggBoi takes on Fraser Anning, the senator for Queensland that is now despised around the world for comments made after the shooting at a New Zealand mosque."

With a goal of $50,000, of which $43,603 has already been raised, the admin also said that the teen plans to send a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Earlier, people made cartoons, posters, mashups, and GIFs to express their gratitude towards the "hero".







































