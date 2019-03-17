'Egg Boy': Internet Hails Teen for Egging Australian Minister for Islamophobic Comments Post New Zealand Shooting
Anning recently came under widespread criticism after he blamed Muslims immigrating to New Zealand as the reason for the terror attack that killed 50.
Source: Twitter
The incident took place when Senator Anning, a far-right minister from Australia, was addressing a press conference in Melbourne on Saturday. In a video of the incident that has been going viral on social media since, the senator can be seen being smacked on the back of his head with an egg.
In the video, the livid senator can be seen violently snacking the teen assailant back. The boy was then violently attacked by Anning's supporters who beat the boy up before handing him to the police.
Give #eggboy a medal. pic.twitter.com/JpxurU1OGp— Alexander Heller (@AFXHeller) March 16, 2019
Many have outraged against the aggressive fashion in which the teen was tackled by Anning's men, five of whom held him in a vice-like choke hold on the floor till the cops arrived.
This is what Fraser Anning’s right-wing lads did to the boy. #auspol #FraserAnning pic.twitter.com/sJNzRLppG5— Paul Barry (@TheRealPBarry) March 16, 2019
According to statement made by Victoria police, the incident is currently under investigation. The cops will be looking at the matter in its entirety and investigating the role of not just the teen but also Anning.
Following the egging, the boy who remains officially unidentified, has been hailed as a hero on the internet. Netizens have tracked the teen's identity from an Instagram account that apparently belongs to him.
Many, especially Muslims, have been flooding his the old posts on his account with praise and comments.
(Source: Instagram/@willconnolly__)
Even Twitter has been trending with the hashtag #EggBoy where people have been expressing support and solidarity for the boy. People have come up with cartoons, posters and GIFs to commemorate the boy, who many are hailing as an anti-fascist hero.
Today I checked the trending topic on Twitter, then I found an interesting #eggboy hashtag. There are some of funny posted and i can't stop laughing. They call the EggBoy is the Hero we all need right now.— ibrahim Alhadidi (@ibrahimAlhadid4) March 16, 2019
I know im late to know but i should give him apreciete of what he done pic.twitter.com/ndeTUu3mfN
I’m not sayyyyiinnngg what #Eggboy did was “right”.— Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) March 16, 2019
But I AM saying that if I was his mom, he definitely wouldn’t be grounded
Thank you for being a human#eggboy pic.twitter.com/5O3S5cQmrF— rima salim (@bundanyalafiif) March 17, 2019
#eggboy The young man named Will Conley, 17, beat the Nazi racialists who praised the terrorist who killed the New Zealand worshipers with eggs,— od3tk79 (@Almo555) March 16, 2019
A great symbolic act, the greatest of which was his campaign of support which showed millions of rejection of the racist discourse. pic.twitter.com/DXOKDqNbn9
The guy who destroyed the instagram egg..long may he live #eggboy pic.twitter.com/AhJiPleAFX— Fahad Dragneel (@DragneelFahad) March 16, 2019
I’ve found my minister of defence. #EggBoy pic.twitter.com/jf1tqvecd1— Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton5) March 16, 2019
#eggboy made Happy day for all the World pic.twitter.com/IzjYEdWdEF— Muhammad Saleem (@iammsaleeem) March 16, 2019
Support your local antifascist hero.#eggboy pic.twitter.com/GauwAiBpgZ— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) March 16, 2019
I can’t stop watching this new anthem to fighting fascism pic.twitter.com/bupwtn36g6— Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 16, 2019
Five men could barely restrain the superhero #eggboy pic.twitter.com/9uBKxqZk0o— Markus Mannheim ️ (@MarkusMannheim) March 16, 2019
Future generations— Greych Maryem (@GreychM) March 16, 2019
more tolerant
more aware
more human
give us hope
"brave teenager"#eggboy pic.twitter.com/UJVGma8Wql
Biggest balls in the country.— Matt Schoey (@matt_schoey) March 16, 2019
Sneaks into a small meeting.
Stands at the front looking at all the tatts and singlets.
Says fuck it. I CAME HERE TO EGG A RACIST.
Splaaaat. #eggboy #EggTeen #SenatorFraserAnning
Not all Superheroes wear masks #eggboy pic.twitter.com/cKOK8QW4Oa— Mazen (@mazen19__) March 16, 2019
This picture is Iconic & has a huge fanbase ✌#eggAnning #EggBoy pic.twitter.com/9xlCiofuMc— Osman Khan (@Osman303) March 16, 2019
everyone complaining about Fraser Anning getting an egg to the head: south Asian women, and others, will tell you how good egg yolk is for the hair and real talk it looks like Fraser Anning could some help— Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 17, 2019
After the incident, the boy, identified by the internet as Will Conelly, posted a vieo on his Instagram account, warning people to not egg politicians unless they wanted to be tackled by their goons.
Our young hero has spoken “don’t egg a politician, you’ll tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learnt the hard way. Fuck” we Stan #Eggboy Will Connolly, nonetheless pic.twitter.com/nAUDuKSMP0— ☀️ (@chuseeme) March 16, 2019
Connolly, whose Twitter account now boasts of 20,000 followers, seems to have become an overnight celebrity with his act of bravery
omg you guys... I’m not the egg boy.... I am the egg MAN.— Will Connolly (@wpconnolly) March 16, 2019
Meanwhile, at least 50 people were injured by the attack that has been condemned by the world as a 'white supremacist' and racist attack on Muslims. The accused allegedly e-mailed a 'manifesto' — a 74-page diatribe against Muslims, to several persons including the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, minutes before the carnage.
