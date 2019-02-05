Egg That Beat Kylie Jenner Talks About Mental Health in Superbowl Sunday Ad, Twitter Cheers

We’d like to thank #TalkingEgg for shining a limelight on #mentalhealth tonight with an important message. Not everyone chooses to #fightintheopen for mental health, but you did for the 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition. Thank you, #EggGang! pic.twitter.com/9KPlXG5re4 — Mental Health America (@MentalHealthAm) February 4, 2019

We did not develop it actually! They reached out to us via email and asked if it was okay to refer to our resources. We didn’t even know what the big reveal was! — Mental Health America (@MentalHealthAm) February 4, 2019

The egg that got 56+ million likes on Instagram has spoken - a message on #mentalhealth Great job #EggGang — Chad Dauphin (@ChadDauphin) February 4, 2019

That's so bad ass!



Nice going! — Bill Burton (@billyburton) February 4, 2019

never thought I’d be thanking an egg but here I am! — ✨ (@hopeisaIive) February 4, 2019

Thank you on behalf of all mental health pts. Worldwide. Not many like to "share", most still hold back some personal info. for fear of shame. Still! Those that can%will share, should more often. — loveroflife ❄ (@Angi777717) February 4, 2019

Eggxcellent awareness campaign! Keep them coming — Stephen P. Villano (@Stephen_Villano) February 4, 2019

The Egg that beat Kylie Jenner and her baby's photo to become the most 'liked' photo on Instagram has been cracking recently, and this Superbowl, it revealed why.World_record_egg, the now verified Instagram account that garnered 10 million followers in less than a month, beating many celebrities by miles, has now started showing signs of 'stress'.According to recent stories that the Egg put up on its Insta feed, cracks had started appearing on the its serene, brown surface. And the Egg chose a Superbowl Sunday advertisement that aired on Hulu to talk about it.In a big reveal, the egg said that it was feeling a lot of pressure due to all the social media exposure it had recently received. It further encouraged those watching the Superbowl to talk to someone when they felt stressed or under pressure.The ad was released on Hulu by Mental Health America, a non-profit organisation working toward bring awareness about mental health issues through education and discussion.The 30-second ad was designed to shed light on the problem of mental health and the silence that usually surrounds it. It encouraged people suffering from mental health issues or stress to seek help from friends, family or professionals.In a tweet by the the non-profit, it added that one in five Americans suffered from mental health issues and thanked the Egg for lending it's support to a great cause.The ad struck all the right chors with positive reactions toward it pouring in on social media as soon as it was aired.In later comments, the MHA clarified that the ad was not their idea and that they did not create the video. They said that the Talking Egg, as the famous egg is now being called, reached out to the organisation and requested them to use their platform for the 'big reveal' (about why the egg was cracking).Apart from the ad, Superbowl Sunday also revealed the creator of the Egg - 29-year-old advertising creative Chris Godfrey who works in & Partnership, a London based firm. According to a report in New York Times, Godfrey chose the eggt to frontline his experiment as an egg was universal and had no gender, creed, race or nationality. It was just egg.And now, after beating every celebrity and influencer's 'record' on social media, the Egg seems to have found a noble new crusade. and the world is sure thanking him for it.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.