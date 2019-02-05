LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Egg That Beat Kylie Jenner Talks About Mental Health in Superbowl Sunday Ad, Twitter Cheers

World_record_egg, the now verified Instagram account that garnered 10 million followers in less than a month, has started to crack. In the ad, it revealed why.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Egg That Beat Kylie Jenner Talks About Mental Health in Superbowl Sunday Ad, Twitter Cheers
World record egg
Loading...
The Egg that beat Kylie Jenner and her baby's photo to become the most 'liked' photo on Instagram has been cracking recently, and this Superbowl, it revealed why.

World_record_egg, the now verified Instagram account that garnered 10 million followers in less than a month, beating many celebrities by miles, has now started showing signs of 'stress'.

According to recent stories that the Egg put up on its Insta feed, cracks had started appearing on the its serene, brown surface. And the Egg chose a Superbowl Sunday advertisement that aired on Hulu to talk about it.

In a big reveal, the egg said that it was feeling a lot of pressure due to all the social media exposure it had recently received. It further encouraged those watching the Superbowl to talk to someone when they felt stressed or under pressure.

The ad was released on Hulu by Mental Health America, a non-profit organisation working toward bring awareness about mental health issues through education and discussion.

The 30-second ad was designed to shed light on the problem of mental health and the silence that usually surrounds it. It encouraged people suffering from mental health issues or stress to seek help from friends, family or professionals.

In a tweet by the the non-profit, it added that one in five Americans suffered from mental health issues and thanked the Egg for lending it's support to a great cause.




The ad struck all the right chors with positive reactions toward it pouring in on social media as soon as it was aired.

In later comments, the MHA clarified that the ad was not their idea and that they did not create the video. They said that the Talking Egg, as the famous egg is now being called, reached out to the organisation and requested them to use their platform for the 'big reveal' (about why the egg was cracking).




Apart from the ad, Superbowl Sunday also revealed the creator of the Egg - 29-year-old advertising creative Chris Godfrey who works in & Partnership, a London based firm. According to a report in New York Times, Godfrey chose the eggt to frontline his experiment as an egg was universal and had no gender, creed, race or nationality. It was just egg.

And now, after beating every celebrity and influencer's 'record' on social media, the Egg seems to have found a noble new crusade. and the world is sure thanking him for it.
















Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram