Egg Throwing Events Gain Steam Online Ahead of Unveiling of £300,000 Margaret Thatcher Statue

Facebook events are a great way to gather people for a social event or even political protests. One recently created Facebook event has managed to get 3,100 confirmed participants to throw eggs at a Margaret Thatcher statue in her hometown in Lincolnshire, UK. Additionally, over 16.1K people have “expressed interest” in being a part of this unique event.

Hosted by Kass Arif, the invite says, “Bois and girls and me non-binarys, we out here holding contest for egg-throwing, lassos throwing, and potentially graffiti art.” The statue will be unveiled in the former Britain Prime Minister’s hometown, Grantham. It is being called an “egg-throwing contest”.

The event host also said it’s a family-friendly event so people should be respectful and pick up their trash.

According to the Independent, the bronze statue of the Iron Lady is worth £300,000 (INR 2,95,40,275). The residents of the town have raised finger at the local city council complain that this money could have been spent on something more useful. Additionally, the South Kesteven District Council approved £100,000 (INR 98,51,810) for the unveiling event of the statue.

The statue of Britain’s first woman prime minister is designed by sculptor Douglas Jennings. The 10-foot-long statute rests on a 10-foot-high pedestal. It has been made so to avoid vandalism, which the city council feels will happen.

Twitter has been ablaze with people opposing the amount being spent as well as the precautions being taken to avoid vandalism. Since the Iron Lady is one of the most controversial characters in British political history and not much loved, people say there’s no point in doing this if they know people will hate it.

The council is hoping to raise money through donations made towards the statue from public and local businesses, however, given the social media response that seems highly improbable.

imagine spending £100k on a statue of margaret thatcher and not give kids free meals over christmas — jacob (@jacobfishervevo) November 29, 2020

this is going to just increase. statues are just going to get higher and higher up in the air. you'll bump into a monolith stretching beyond your field of vision like oh i think this might be sir walter scott. Margaret Thatcher statue version 5 will take down an airplane https://t.co/tfmT7P77D0 — SMART and listener (@isalrightnow) November 29, 2020

If you have to invest 100k into anti vandalism measures for a specific statue, that specific statue may not be a good idea lmao https://t.co/HvdIgCeXCg — ️‍⚧️Audrey From Earth!️‍⚧️ (@ChilledComics) November 29, 2020

absolutely ecstatic to see that statue of margaret thatcher get absolutely torn to shreds within a week of being unveiled — theo️‍⚧️ (@partyantidote) November 29, 2020

South Kesteven District Council are spending £100k on an event to unveil a £300k statue of Margaret Thatcher on a 10ft plinth The money could have gone to the local foodbank but this what Thatcher would have wanted https://t.co/UhxECVtkdO— NighSide (@NighSide) November 28, 2020

@peter_levy spending £100,000 on a statue Margaret Thatcher party in Grantham is obscene, when children go without & have to rely on food banks — Kimis mum (@Kimis_mum) December 1, 2020

margaret thatcher soon to be known for most vandalized statue in history — NJ "Megasonger" Leigh (@MEGASONGER) November 28, 2020

Arif’s egg-throwing event would be appropriate for a statue built to avoid vandalism if they all have to good upper arm strength. However, there’s no notice given yet about the unveiling date and time.