BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Eggs of Largest Sea Turtles Increase in Number due to Less Human Intervention in Florida

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Leatherback sea turtles grow up to 2,000 pounds becoming the largest living sea turtle species in the world.

Share this:

Researchers are of the opinion that some endangered species of sea turtles in Florida are flourishing in the period of coronavirus outbreak which has put humans under lockdown. Marine experts have found greater numbers of nests of the leatherback turtles in Juno Beach of the state.

According to a report by CBS Channel 12 News, some experts from the Loggerhead MarineLife Center have found as many as 76 nests of the leatherback turtles across a stretch of nine and a half mile on the Juno Beach. This number is considered to be a “significant” haul from the numbers recorded in previous years.

Leatherback sea turtles grow up to 2,000 pounds becoming the largest living sea turtle species in the world.

Lesser human intervention ensures more turtle eggs remain undisturbed. Tourists on the beach are also responsible for the creation of waste products that alter with the hatching of turtle offsprings.

Sarah Hirsch, senior manager of research and data at Loggerhead MarineLife Center, said turtles have started mating closer to the shore now as the chance of getting crushed to death by boats is also minimal. This also indicates towards a better nesting season for other species of sea turtles like the loggerhead turtles.

She sounded positive expecting the turtles to “thrive in this environment” and added that they will continue to monitor the nests and collect data.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres