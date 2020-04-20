Eggs of Largest Sea Turtles Increase in Number due to Less Human Intervention in Florida

Researchers are of the opinion that some endangered species of sea turtles in Florida are flourishing in the period of coronavirus outbreak which has put humans under lockdown. Marine experts have found greater numbers of nests of the leatherback turtles in Juno Beach of the state.

According to a report by CBS Channel 12 News, some experts from the Loggerhead MarineLife Center have found as many as 76 nests of the leatherback turtles across a stretch of nine and a half mile on the Juno Beach. This number is considered to be a “significant” haul from the numbers recorded in previous years.

Leatherback sea turtles grow up to 2,000 pounds becoming the largest living sea turtle species in the world.

Lesser human intervention ensures more turtle eggs remain undisturbed. Tourists on the beach are also responsible for the creation of waste products that alter with the hatching of turtle offsprings.

Sarah Hirsch, senior manager of research and data at Loggerhead MarineLife Center, said turtles have started mating closer to the shore now as the chance of getting crushed to death by boats is also minimal. This also indicates towards a better nesting season for other species of sea turtles like the loggerhead turtles.

She sounded positive expecting the turtles to “thrive in this environment” and added that they will continue to monitor the nests and collect data.



