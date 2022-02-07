Egypt Archaeologists Discover 18,000 Notes Describing Lives of Ancient Civilisation

In a large discovery, archaeologists have discovered over 18,000 ostraca – inscribed potsherds – during the excavation of the ancient Egyptian city Athribis. These inscriptions, which appear to be remains of jars and vessels used for writing, document information like lists of names, purchase of food and everyday objects. The inscriptions also include writings from a school, including writings with repeated characters, which appear to be a punishment given to a student. The inscriptions in six scripts were found, the most common – around 80 percent – being in Demotic, which was the common administrative script during the Ptolemaic period (305 BC to 30 BC) and Roman period (27 BC to 476 AD). The second most common script is Greek while other scripts Hieratic and hieroglyphic also feature in the inscriptions. Inscriptions in Coptic and Arabic are rare in the find.

Archaeologists have also discovered pictorial ostraca as well. “These sherds show various figurative representations, including animals such as scorpions and swallows, humans, gods from the nearby temple, even geometric figures,” says German Egyptologist Christian Leitz, who is heading the Athribis excavation project, in a statement. The Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique or National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris is working on analysing the discovered ostraca.

Among the contents of the ostraca, one particularly interesting find is a bird alphabet. The alphabet is written in the names of the birds as each letter is assigned to a bird whose name starts with that letter.

The excavation is a part of the project Athribis, funded by the German Research Foundation, and conducted by a team of Egyptologists. The excavation is ongoing and facing challenges. As excavators dig deeper, they are starting to find multi-storey buildings with staircases, vaults and more among the rubble that has been filling in for centuries.

Archaeologists believe that the discovery can broaden our knowledge of the daily lives of people including trade, teaching material and even school punishments, living in one of the most powerful civilisations in ancient history.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.