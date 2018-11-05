GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Egypt Just Unveiled a Statue of Mohamed Salah But No One's Believing It's Him

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 6:15 PM IST
Egypt Just Unveiled a Statue of Mohamed Salah But No One's Believing It's Him
Recently, a statue of Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah was unveiled in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh. However, the statue, which was made to tribute the Egyptian-origin Premier League player soon became a meme as many questioned that the statue did not actually look like the player.

26-year-old Salah broke the Premier League goalscoring record last season with 32 goals in his debut campaign. He also won the PFA Player of the Award and was nominated for the Fifa Best Men's Award. Encouraged by his success, Egyptian sculptor Mai Abdel Allah was moved to create the statue.

In the statue, Salah appears to be standing with his arms spread open in his signature celebratory pose. However, rather than act as a tribute, the statue has become the butt of several jokes on the internet, especially due to its likeness with several other celebrities.

Many Tweeples thought that the image looked a lot like Art Garfunkel of the iconic band Simon & Garfunkel.







Others thought he resembled the 70s era British musician Leo Sayers.





And yet others said the statue looked like it was of Marv Merchants, one of the two bungling villains from Home Alone played by Daniel Stern.







To be honest, there were just too many comparisons. It looks like Mo Salah's statue looked like everyone but Salah himself.



















Some raised important questions:





Many were reminded of the faily awful bust of Chritiano Ronaldo that was ;launched in 2017 to much booing and jeering for its unrealistic portrayal of the former Real Madrid star. some even dredged up statues of other star footballers such as Maradona for comparison.











