Egyptian Archaeologists Discover Underground Tunnel That Could Lead to Queen Cleopatra VII's Tomb

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a vast underground tunnel near the city of Alexandria. They hope that it could lead them to the long-lost tomb of the famous ruler, Queen Cleopatra VII. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shared some rare pictures of the findings on Facebook.

According to the post, the excavation was carried out by Dr Kathleen Martinez, who heads the Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission of the University of San Domingo. The 1.3-kilometre-long (0.8-mile) tunnel was cut into the rock beneath Egypt’s ancient Taposiris Magna Temple. The tunnel, which is more than 13 metres (43 feet) underground, was described by the ministry as a “geometric miracle”.

A portion of the tunnel was discovered submerged underwater, and the research team believes that the foundations of the Taposiris Magna Temple are also submerged because of the multiple earthquakes that struck the Egyptian coast between 320 and 1303 AD.

A part of the FB post translated to, “During previous excavation seasons, we were able to find many important artefacts inside the Temple including coins bearing the images and names of both Queen Cleopatra, Alexander the Great, and a number of beheaded statues, and statues of the goddess Isis.”

Check out the post below.

Several users were quite excited about the finding of the tunnel. One of the users wrote, “And we will still discover treasures in every part of Egypt. Egypt, gentlemen, before history a long time ago. Egypt the mother of history”. Another user wrote, “That’s so unbelievable!!! Keep up the good work”. A third user wrote, “I always say that Alexandria is treated like the house of Al-Hawi, all secrets… God is the greatest”.

“Eternal Egypt! The original gem of the world”, read one of the comments.

Cleopatra VII was born in 69 or 70BC and ruled Egypt for nearly 30 years as co-regent. Following her death, Egypt was annexed by the Romans, effectively ending the 3000-year-old Egyptian Empire. Cleopatra, Egypt’s last queen, is one of history’s most famous female rulers, but her final resting place is unknown. According to some experts, she was buried in Alexandria, where she was born and ruled for the majority of her life. Others believe she was buried at the ancient site of Taposiris Magna.

