Egyptian Scuba Diver Sets World Record after Spending 6 Days Underwater in Red Sea

There is a new world record in the underwater extreme sport this month after an Egyptian scuba diver spent six full days underwater. Saddam Al-Kilany went underwater in the Red Sea for 145 hours and 30 minutes. Doing so, the 29-year-old overcame the record of 142 hours and 47 minutes held by Cem Karabay, a Turkish diver, in 2016.

Al-Kilany also managed to beat his personal best of 121 hours, which he had created in 2017. After diving off the Egyptian coast of Dahab on November 5, Al-Kilany had planned on to stay underwater for 150 hours however he was withdrawn four-and-a-half hours early due to health concerns, reports LadBible

The new record set by the Egyptian diver though has not been formally confirmed by the Guinness World Records as of now. Al-Kilany's love for life underwater especially near his country is such that he refused to complete the challenge anywhere else, said reports. The diver has even held his engagement to his Dr. Pia Legora, a fellow diver, underwater.

Just a few days earlier, another record was created in extreme sports when Slovenian freediver Alenka Artnik descended more than 374 feet beneath the surface of the sea. Artnik achieved this feat on November 8 as she dove into the Red Sea off the Sharm el-Sheikh coast in Egypt.

Freediving is a lethal sport which requires the player to dive as deeply as possible without the aid of a breathing apparatus.

Another woman, Maya Gabeira set a world record by becoming the first woman to surf the biggest wave of the season. She surfed a 73.5 foot (22.4 metres) wave breaking her own record for the largest wave surfed by a woman, and was subsequently confirmed as the bigges wave surfed in this season.