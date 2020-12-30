News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»Egyptian Spa is Offering a Snake Massage for Relaxation. Twitter Says 'No Thanks'
3-MIN READ

Egyptian Spa is Offering a Snake Massage for Relaxation. Twitter Says 'No Thanks'

Video grab of snake massage. (Credit: Twitter/ Reuters)

There is an entire process for the snake massage which begins with applying oil on the part of the body which needs to be massaged.

Majority of people across the globe would associate snakes with fear. However, a spa in Egypt has broken that notion as it uses 28 different types of snakes and pythons for massage. Apparently, the massage by a combination of snakes is fruitful as it brings relief to joint and muscle pain, leaving the person feeling relaxed.

As per a video by Reuters, a spa in Cairo uses live snakes for massaging. There is an entire process for the snake massage which begins with applying oil on the part of the body which needs to be massaged. After that is done, a combination of snakes are used for the massage. A person handles the snakes as they slither on the body of the client. These snakes move on the face, back and other parts of the body.

Diaa Zein, a client at the spa, shared his experience of the relaxing snake massage. He revealed that at first he was scared, but the relief that the massage brought him overtook the fear and he also gained some sort of self-confidence. He told the agency, "The fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back."

The video that has now gone viral on the social media has netizens mind blown. Some people have went on to say that this type of massage, irrespective of whatever relief it brings, is a big 'no' for them.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the news agency wrote, "This massage at a Cairo spa is not for the faint-hearted." The clip on the micro blogging site alone has crossed over 586 thousand views.

A person in reply to the tweet has mentioned how a person he once knew used snakes for waist pain relief. The incident took place at a place near her mother’s home, when he was a child.

Another Twitter user has raised concerns regarding the animal abuse that is being done for this purpose. Here is a look at what she wrote:

Apart from that, there were quite a few people who said a big ‘no’ to this kind of massage. Take a look at some of such reactions:

Well, the massage might be relaxing for some, it is definitely a scary experience for others.


