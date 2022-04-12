Egyptian Swimmer Who Lost Leg in Accident Breaks Two Guinness World Records

Showcasing sheer resilience in the face of adversity, an Egyptian swimmer has set two Guinness World Records after losing his leg in a motorcycle accident. The Egyptian, Omar Hegazy, bagged the title for the ‘longest distance swam underwater with one breath (LA1)’ and the ‘longest distance swam underwater with one breath with fins (LA1)’.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Omar first pulled off a swim for 56.48 metres with one breath. The 31-year-old swimmer then made use of fins and covered a longer distance of 76.7 metres, thus setting two individual records.

But it wasn’t that easy for Omar to achieve the extraordinary feat. Back in 2015, when Omar was all set to begin his career in Banking, he was met with a horrific accident. While riding his motorcycle, Omar drove on a road pit and ended up getting under the wheels of a truck.

After getting initial medical treatment, the doctors recommended that Omar’s leg must be amputated. But, according to Omar, he was very calm and gave his consent for the surgery. Following the accident that robbed him of a leg, life became difficult for Omar.

Advertisement

“My mental health was collapsing dramatically and I started to have an identity crisis,” Omar told GWR. He spent three months recovering in the hospital and slipped into depression after getting separated from his fiancé.

What sparked the fire within Omar to set a record were the inspirational stories of an athlete with amputated leg and a wheelchair-bound athlete who beat all odds and thrashed world records. Omar shared that he was motivated after realising that he had nothing to lose. “I only got into swimming because I was very angry,” he added.

Omar then went on to achieve great heights in several sports and broke world records. From swimming across the Aqaba Gulf, climbing a mountain, and cycling from Taba in Sinai Peninsula to Giza’s Egyptian pyramids, Omar displayed an unstoppable spirit.

Now, Omar motivates others by sharing his arduous journey of recovering from a mishap and breaking records. He has also done various motivational talks on TV and encourages people with disabilities to think positive and never lose hope.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.