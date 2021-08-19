Egyptian Youtuber in Legal Soup for Using Light Show at Pyramids for Gender Reveal

A YouTuber from Egypt has been caught up in a legal soup after he reportedly proclaimed to have arranged a blue light show on the Pyramids of Giza for a gender reveal party for his unborn baby. YouTuber Siamand Mustafa recently had shared a video of the pyramids that showed them bathed in blue light which he used to announce the gender of his unborn child, The Mirror reported.

Mustafa said that he had arranged to get permissions and all required papers so that the pyramids could be lit up in blue colour for him and his wife. He shared the video on his Youtube channel ‘Siamand & Shahad’ which was named ‘First gender reveal party held by the pyramids’ and it also went viral with over 4 million views on Youtube. The video shows Siamand Mustafa and his wife Shahad expecting their second child standing in front of the pyramids from a little far along with a few friends of theirs. They count down and wait for the structure to change colours and in a few moments, the pyramids light up in blue colour, symbolizing a baby boy.

But trouble arose for Mustafa when the Egyptian authorities negated the former’s claims and said they lit up the pyramid for a different reason.

“A few days ago, the Pyramids were lit up in blue and orange in coordination between the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Health on the occasion of World Liver Day, as well as on the occasion of the celebration of the elimination of Hepatitis C in Egypt," Mohamed Abdelaziz, who is in charge of the Sound and Light Company that arranges for all the lighting events at the structures.

Arab News quoted an Egyptian official who said that private parties like the one Mustafa claimed are prohibited near the pyramids and they are ‘not used for advertising purposes.’

Abdelaziz also added that a legal action will be pursued against Mustafa over his video.

Parents these days often use creative methods to announce the gender reveal parties. A few months ago, a couple based out of Canada, Charlette and Dan Fontaine announced the adoption of their 12-year-old daughter with an adorable Harry Potter-themed gender reveal party. Last year, UAE-based Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah also hosted a gender reveal party at the Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building.

The couple who were to welcome their second child, arranged for the 163-storied building to light up in blue and pink for the unborn baby’s announcement.

However, yet another such gender reveal celebrations turned into a mini nightmare for local residents at a UK town when explosion at one such party held in New Hampshire, England, rattled the town and set off earthquake-like tremors across the area.

