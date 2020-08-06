Eiffel Tower in Paris Goes Dark in Solidarity With Victims of Horrific Explosion in Beirut

On Tuesday, a massive explosion tore through the Lebanese capital of Beirut, destroying everything in its path.

The horrific blast was caught on tape and the heartbreaking visuals that emerged on social media showed the aftermath of the deadly event that left as many as 100 persons killed and nearly 4,000 people injured.

The blast was the most powerful in years in Beirut, a city that is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

Also Read: Ammonium Nitrate, Which Caused Beirut Blast, Has a Bloodied Past With Several Industrial Accidents

As photos and videos of the exact moment when the blast occurred went viral, support and solidarity for Lebanon poured in from across the world.

Also Read: Beirut Nurse Holding 3 Babies and Attending Calls amid Shattered Glass is What Resilience Looks Like

The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark for an hour on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims of the warehouse explosion.

CORRECTION: The Eiffel Tower in Paris switched off its lights an hour earlier than usual to commemorate the victims of the warehouse explosion in Beirut https://t.co/2mtCm2vaoN We are deleting an earlier tweet that contained a typo pic.twitter.com/7VTj1xASNl — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2020

Earlier, Pyramids in Giza, Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag to show solidarity for the victims of the blast in Beirut.

"#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon", the building's official Twitter account tweeted.

#Egypt's Giza pyramids were illuminated on Tuesday night with colours of #Lebanon flag in solidarity with victims of #BeirutBlast pic.twitter.com/fBiw43k9v2 — DNE Buzz (@Dnebuzz) August 4, 2020

تعازينا لأهلنا في لبنان الحبيبة! اللهم ارحم من انتقلوا إليك.. اللهم الطف بأهلها.. اللهم ألهم شعب لبنان الصبر والسلوان#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/VRR00hXiUM — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 4, 2020

Pakistani actress Mehreen Syed shared a photo of a representation of the flag of Lebanon in solidarity. The hashtag #PrayForLebanon became viral on Twitter with several netizens tweeting their love and support for the Lebanese. Many shared artworks as well.