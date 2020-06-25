Eight Rajasthan Policemen Suspended for Keeping 1.2 kg Opium Recovered During Patrolling

Eight policemen have been suspended for allegedly keeping 1.2 kg of opium recovered from a vehicle during patrolling in Churu district of Rajasthan, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were on a highway patrolling duty on Sunday night when they recovered the contraband from a vehicle. They allegedly kept it with them and took no action against the vehicle driver. The matter came to the notice of Superintendent of Police, Churu, Tejaswini Gautam, late on Monday night following which she ordered an inquiry.

The policemen were suspended on Wednesday. They were found guilty in the inquiry report therefore all the eight policemen, including a sub-inspector and two head-constables, were suspended on Wednesday.

The substance which they had kept with them has been handed over to the SHO of Ratangarh police station for seizure," the SP said. Circle officer, Ratangarh, Pyare Lal Meena said the police seized 1.2 kg of opium from them. "The policemen delayed seizing the contraband. A case against the vehicle driver has been registered and he is being searched", he said.