Eight-Year-Old Girl Becomes the Youngest Person to Die of Old Age

If you have seen Paa, you might know about progeria, a condition which causes a child’s body to age quickly. The genetic disorder has recently claimed a life in Ukraine. An 8-year-old lost her battle to progeria, becoming the youngest person to die of old age.

Anna Saikdon suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford genetic progeria disease since birth. While her real age was just 8, her biological age was nearer to 80, as quoted by medics in the Daily Mail. She passed away on Sunday after suffering multiple failure of her inner organs linked to her premature ageing condition.

Her medical treatment was supported by the Foundation of Ukrainian Volunteers.

Anna was being treated at Volyn Regional Children Medical Complex since childhood. Her doctor, Dr Nadezhda Kataman said, “For children with progeria diagnosis one year is equal to eight-to-ten years, so her real age was between 70 and 80.”

According to the doctor, the young Anna suffered from early ageing of her inner organs and body system. Dr Kataman added that Anna’s bones grew slowly while her organs aged rapidly.

She added that Anna suffered strokes and limb paralysis, which affected the movement of her arms and legs.

The Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome is named after the efforts of Dr Jonathan Hutchinson, who first described the disease in 1886. In 1904, Dr Hastings Gilford read further about the genetic disease.