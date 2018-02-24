GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Eight Years Ago Today, Sachin Tendulkar Became the First Man to Score a 200* in ODI

Interestingly, on this day, in 1988, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli put together a world record partnership of 664 runs.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 24, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
Photo credits: Sachin Tendulkar | Facebook | @ICC
Twenty-four years, every conceivable record, a World Cup medal, and hundred international centuries-- what more could Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and millions of his fans have asked for.

24 February marks an important day in both Sachin's career and the cricket history.

On this day, in 2010, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored a double hundred in a one-day international match played against South Africa in Gwalior, making him the first man on the planet to achieve the feat.

A 36-year-old then, the batting legend showed no signs of stopping, as he steered his way to the 200 mark in just 147 balls, hitting 25 fours and three maximums.




By bringing up his 200, Sachin also broke the previous highest score of 194 held jointly by Pakistan's Saeed Anwar and Zimbabwean Charles Coventry.

"I don’t know how to react. I’d like to dedicate this double-hundred to the people of India for standing behind me for the last 20 years throughout the ups and downs. I felt that when I was 175-plus and it was the 42nd over I had a chance, but I wasn’t actually thinking of it. It was only when I got closer to it that I thought about a double hundred," said Tendulkar.

Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video of Sachin taking the golden single to reach the 200 mark.





Several cricket fans and statisticians took to the microblogging site to celebrate the remarkable achievement.









Here's the Indian scoreboard from the match.

Photo credits: espncricinfo.com Photo credits: espncricinfo.com

Interestingly, on this day, in 1988, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli broke onto the cricket circuit during a school cricket match, where 16-year-old Kambli (349*) and 14-year-old Sachin (326*) put together a world record partnership of 664 runs for the third wicket while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School.



Photo credits: Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram







Like they say, records are meant to be broken and, Virender Sehwag, known for his fierce batting, broke Sachin's record by scoring 219 (149) in 2011 against West Indies in Indore.

The third batsman to join the 200 club also happened to be an Indian. Rohit Sharma currently has three double-hundreds under his belt.

2013: 209 (158) Vs Australia in Bengaluru.
2014: 264 (173) Vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata.
2017: 208* (153) Vs Sri Lanka in Mohali.

5 out of 7 double-hundreds in ODI belong to Indians.

Exactly five years after Sachin's first 200, on 24 Feb, West Indian Chris Gayle hit 215 (147) Vs Zimbabwe in 2015.




Martin Guptill soon joined the 200 club when he smashed 237* (163) Vs West Indians in 2015.

Also Watch

