Eight Years Ago Today, Sachin Tendulkar Became the First Man to Score a 200* in ODI
Photo credits: Sachin Tendulkar | Facebook | @ICC
24 February marks an important day in both Sachin's career and the cricket history.
On this day, in 2010, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored a double hundred in a one-day international match played against South Africa in Gwalior, making him the first man on the planet to achieve the feat.
A 36-year-old then, the batting legend showed no signs of stopping, as he steered his way to the 200 mark in just 147 balls, hitting 25 fours and three maximums.
147 balls.
25 fours.
3 sixes.
200 not out! 🙌#OnThisDay in 2010, @sachin_rt made history against South Africa in Gwalior as the first man to score a double century in ODIs! pic.twitter.com/wfXmyDT9KN
— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2018
By bringing up his 200, Sachin also broke the previous highest score of 194 held jointly by Pakistan's Saeed Anwar and Zimbabwean Charles Coventry.
"I don’t know how to react. I’d like to dedicate this double-hundred to the people of India for standing behind me for the last 20 years throughout the ups and downs. I felt that when I was 175-plus and it was the 42nd over I had a chance, but I wasn’t actually thinking of it. It was only when I got closer to it that I thought about a double hundred," said Tendulkar.
Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a video of Sachin taking the golden single to reach the 200 mark.
#ThisDay in 2010 the great @sachin_rt became the first batsman to score a double ton in ODI cricket.
He faced 147 balls and scored the first double century with 25 fours and 3 sixes against South Africa at Gwalior #Legend. pic.twitter.com/cwb0TRA9TT
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2018
Several cricket fans and statisticians took to the microblogging site to celebrate the remarkable achievement.
Double Hundred !#OnThisDay in 2010, @sachin_rt became the First Man to score a Double Hundred in ODI Cricket - 200* v South Africa in Gwalior!
Tendulkar's Double Hundred overshadowed the annual Rail Budget of India.#Legend pic.twitter.com/gt02cac4bi
— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 23, 2018
DOUBLE DELIGHT: #OnThisDay, in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar also scaled the summit of becoming the first man to crack a double century in ODIs - versus South Africa in Gwalior. https://t.co/XDqSTjUNgI pic.twitter.com/jPJUU577Wu
— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 24, 2018
#OnThisDay in 2010 Sachin Tendulkar Made 200* in Gwalior ODI Vs #SouthAfrica. It took 39Yrs, 2962 ODIs & 1052 100s for it to come.
37yr old @sachin_rt proved Nothing is Impossible. The myth of 200 finally broken by #SachinTendulkar. Best ODI Double Hundred #MaidenODIDoubleCentury pic.twitter.com/Ac7OqpEZwc
— CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) February 24, 2018
Here's the Indian scoreboard from the match.
Photo credits: espncricinfo.com
Interestingly, on this day, in 1988, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli broke onto the cricket circuit during a school cricket match, where 16-year-old Kambli (349*) and 14-year-old Sachin (326*) put together a world record partnership of 664 runs for the third wicket while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School.
Photo credits: Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram
Today in 1988 at Sassanian Ground, in Bombay, Vinod Kambli (16 yrs, 349*) & Sachin Tendulkar (14 yrs, 326*) put on 664* runs for the 3rd wkt, then the highest stand for any wkt in any class of cricket!
They surpassed the 641 btw Aussies T Patton/N Rippon for Buffalo in 1913/14. pic.twitter.com/d2BgyCgTh4
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 24, 2018
24th Feb 1988: Sachin & Kambli recorded world record partnership 664* which caught the selectors eye..
24th Feb 2010: Sachin scored first ever ODI double century...
Life completes Circle!
— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) February 24, 2018
Like they say, records are meant to be broken and, Virender Sehwag, known for his fierce batting, broke Sachin's record by scoring 219 (149) in 2011 against West Indies in Indore.
The third batsman to join the 200 club also happened to be an Indian. Rohit Sharma currently has three double-hundreds under his belt.
2013: 209 (158) Vs Australia in Bengaluru.
2014: 264 (173) Vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata.
2017: 208* (153) Vs Sri Lanka in Mohali.
5 out of 7 double-hundreds in ODI belong to Indians.
Exactly five years after Sachin's first 200, on 24 Feb, West Indian Chris Gayle hit 215 (147) Vs Zimbabwe in 2015.
Exactly five years after @sachin_rt made the first double century in men's ODIs, @henrygayle joined the 200 club with 215 against Zimbabwe at the @cricketworldcup, #OnThisDay in 2015! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JOHUE2qDBt— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2018
Martin Guptill soon joined the 200 club when he smashed 237* (163) Vs West Indians in 2015.
