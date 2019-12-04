Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Eighth Wonder? Picture of Unguarded Sack of Onions in Mumbai Has Left Twitter in Disbelief

A photo shared on Twitter by a user @SloganMurugan showed onions placed outside a food joint near the Sewri railway station in Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Eighth Wonder? Picture of Unguarded Sack of Onions in Mumbai Has Left Twitter in Disbelief
Image tweeted by @SloganMurugan.

Price of onions has gone through the roof in India. One of the most basic ingredients found in an Indian kitchen is being sold for over Rs 100/kilogram in several cities across the country.

Amid the skyrocketing price, a photo of a sack full of onions lying unguarded outside a restaurant in Mumbai has left the Indians in disbelief.

A photo shared on Twitter by a user @SloganMurugan showed onions placed outside a food joint near the Sewri railway station whose shutters were shut.

The caption of the tweet read, "Believe it or not. Is this is how safe Mumbai is? A sack of onions placed outside a restaurant to be picked up when it opens."

There have been several instances where attempts have been made by people to steal the bulb vegetable because of its surging price. Some cities have also reported that the vegetables have been stolen by miscreants after the price started to rise.

Here's the picture of a sack of onion lying unattended outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Sewri.

Since being shared, the image has received over 250 likes. People took to the comment section to react to the picture.

One of the users even shared a meme in the comment section.

Some users even joked that no one wanted to mess with "Delhi people" as the name of the restaurant read -- "... Hotel Delhi Walo Ka".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com