Eighth Wonder? Picture of Unguarded Sack of Onions in Mumbai Has Left Twitter in Disbelief

Price of onions has gone through the roof in India. One of the most basic ingredients found in an Indian kitchen is being sold for over Rs 100/kilogram in several cities across the country.

Amid the skyrocketing price, a photo of a sack full of onions lying unguarded outside a restaurant in Mumbai has left the Indians in disbelief.

A photo shared on Twitter by a user @SloganMurugan showed onions placed outside a food joint near the Sewri railway station whose shutters were shut.

The caption of the tweet read, "Believe it or not. Is this is how safe Mumbai is? A sack of onions placed outside a restaurant to be picked up when it opens."

There have been several instances where attempts have been made by people to steal the bulb vegetable because of its surging price. Some cities have also reported that the vegetables have been stolen by miscreants after the price started to rise.

Here's the picture of a sack of onion lying unattended outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Sewri.

Believe it or not. Is this is how safe mumbai is? A sack of onions placed outside a restaurant to be picked up when it opens. pic.twitter.com/CVrLyKSlrV — Mumbai Paused (@SloganMurugan) December 2, 2019

Since being shared, the image has received over 250 likes. People took to the comment section to react to the picture.

This is gold! — romel dias (@romeldias) December 2, 2019

No onion thieves in Mumbai? — PatralekhaChatterjee (@patralekha2011) December 2, 2019

One of the users even shared a meme in the comment section.

Some users even joked that no one wanted to mess with "Delhi people" as the name of the restaurant read -- "... Hotel Delhi Walo Ka".

Irony: the hotel's name has Delhi in it😎 — namita jain (@namitaj68) December 2, 2019

Dilli walon ka hotel hai. Panga kaun lega. — sea link (@ns69218814) December 2, 2019

