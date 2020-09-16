'Ek Aur Plate': Raipur Man's Automatic 'Pani Puri' Machine Goes Viral and Foodies are Lining up

Indians love street food. But the times have changed for the worse. The ensuing pandemic and the ever-growing number of persons affected by the deadly infection of COVID-19 has pushed Indians (and the world) indoors. The need of the hour for those who venture out for work or otherwise is to stay covered and maintain distance from one another.

This unique and unfortunate situation has called for drastic measures to be taken especially by the eateries. Contactless food deliveries, for one. But what if we told you about an automatic pani puri that reduces contact and completely skips the step where the vendor dips their hand in the pani container?

Well, it's 2020 and anything's possible.

Recently IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted a video on microblogging site Twitter sharing the newest jugaad in town-- an automatic pani puri (gol gappe) machine that dispenses three varieties of water as per your liking.

Named "Touch Me Not Pani Puri", the stall is located in Raipur, Chattisgarh officer Sharan wrote in his tweet.

Needless to say, street food lovers on the Internet were impressed.

Some, however, raised questions about the safety and hygiene as the vendor wasn't wearing a mask in the now-viral video.

Back in July, a video did the rounds on social media showed that a man in Banaskantha district of Gujarat had developed an automatic pani puri machine which worked just like an ATM. The viral video also demonstrated how the machine worked.

One had to insert money into the machine, just like you did for a vending machine. Once you did, a plate of pani puri would come up on the conveyor belt.