‘Ek Peg Roz Ka’: Delhi Woman’s Rant on Why Alcohol is 'Better' Than Vaccine Goes Viral

With the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi announcing a 6-days-long curfew in the capital starting at 10 pm on Monday, the cities shops have seen a surge in customers making last-minute purchases. But some of the longest queues have been seen outside alcohol shops in the city which witnessed massive queues of people flouting social distancing norms to stock up on some booze. While serpentine queues were witnessed outside shops across the city, an elderly woman’s determination to buy alcohol as a cure for coronavirus has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Delhi’s Shivpuri Geeta Colony on Monday, hours after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day curfew till April 26 at 5 pm to contain the spurt in covid-positive cases in the capital. The woman, who could be seen queueing up to buy alcohol, told news agency ANI that only those who drank alcohol can remain protected from the virus. “Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi…Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga“. (The injection will not help but this alcohol will help…Medicines will not affect me but one peg of alcohol will work wonders).

A video of the woman was shared on Twitter by ANI and has been going viral since.

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "…Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi…Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga…" pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi has seen one of the highest spikes along with Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. There have been 25,462 positive cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

Addressing citizens and the media, CM Kejriwal said on Monday, “I always say all of Delhi is like a family. Even now we will face it together. We have won earlier, we will win again,” Kejriwal said in a press conference. The chief minister said that there was indeed a shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir. “Delhi’s health system is stretched,” he said. Kejriwal appealed to migrant workers, “This is a small lockdown, don’t leave Delhi.”

