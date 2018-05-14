GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ekta Kapoor Gets Massively Criticised For Lashing Out at Pewdiepie Mocking Her Soap Operas

'It's like they locked an editor in a room and were like, "here is 2 dollars and 500 grams of cocaine, now edit this bit in the coolest way possible,' Pewdiepie remarked in his video mocking Ekta Kapoor's soap operas.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 14, 2018, 8:52 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor Gets Massively Criticised For Lashing Out at Pewdiepie Mocking Her Soap Operas
Image credits: File photo of Ekta | Pewdiepie / YouTube
Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, recently took to his Twitter page and mocked the intro video of 'Kasamh Se'-- a daily soap produced by Ekta Kapoor, which aired for 3 years from 2006-2009 on ZeeTv with Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in the lead-- and pointed out the irony and clickbaity-ness in the video and its title.




Miffed by this, Ekta Kapoor mocked him by saying he looked like one of the foreign junior artists from Colaba they hire for shooting and that he would find one of his doppelgangers on the show itself.

"Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;)," Kapoor wrote by quoting an article on Pewdiepie.




Naturally, Ekta's problematic response generated hate tweets, with many calling her "cringy, immature and downright racist".

However, the war of words did not stop there.

A day after he mocked the intro song, Pewdiepie uploaded a video on his channel-- YOU INDIA YOU LOSE, in which he took several digs at over dramatisation and over the top editing in Indian soap operas and Bollywood.

"It's like they locked an editor in a room and were like, "here is 2 dollars and 500 grams of cocaine, now edit this bit in the coolest way possible," Pewdiepie remarked in his video.

He took a sarcastic dig at the immoderate use of zoom shots to create heightened drama in the show starring Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai.

He also jeered at the action sequences featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Rattled by his excessive nitpicking, Ekta further expressed her displeasure in a series of tweets.
















All of Twitterati right now.

via GIPHY



Here's the video in case you're curious:

