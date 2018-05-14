Ekta Kapoor Gets Massively Criticised For Lashing Out at Pewdiepie Mocking Her Soap Operas

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn’t know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I’m back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, recently took to his Twitter page and mocked the intro video of 'Kasamh Se'-- a daily soap produced by Ekta Kapoor, which aired for 3 years from 2006-2009 on ZeeTv with Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in the lead-- and pointed out the irony and clickbaity-ness in the video and its title.Miffed by this, Ekta Kapoor mocked him by saying he looked like one of the foreign junior artists from Colaba they hire for shooting and that he would find one of his doppelgangers on the show itself."Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;)," Kapoor wrote by quoting an article on Pewdiepie.Naturally, Ekta's problematic response generated hate tweets, with many calling her "cringy, immature and downright racist".However, the war of words did not stop there.A day after he mocked the intro song, Pewdiepie uploaded a video on his channel-- YOU INDIA YOU LOSE, in which he took several digs at over dramatisation and over the top editing in Indian soap operas and Bollywood."It's like they locked an editor in a room and were like, "here is 2 dollars and 500 grams of cocaine, now edit this bit in the coolest way possible," Pewdiepie remarked in his video.He took a sarcastic dig at the immoderate use of zoom shots to create heightened drama in the show starring Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai.He also jeered at the action sequences featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.Rattled by his excessive nitpicking, Ekta further expressed her displeasure in a series of tweets.All of Twitterati right now.

Here's the video in case you're curious: