'Elaborate Prank': RCB Fans Soldier On With Memes as Buttler Rings Alarm to Their IPL Dream

Their dreams to see Royal Challengers Bangalore lift the IPL 2022 trophy were shattered in a million pieces thanks to Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler who continued his incredible run, slamming yet another century in the ongoing tournament, this time in Qualifier 2 against RCB. The win meant RR advanced to the finals of IPL 2022 where they meet the Gujarat Titans and eye their second trophy. Their first cup was lifted by legend Shane Warne leading RR in the IPL inaugural.

As for RCB, the curse of no cup stayed unbroken and the disappointment was plastered over the faces of the loyal fanbase who have been gunning to see Virat Kohli on the winning side for once.

The rest of Twitter, however, found yet another opportunity to clown on RCB and their fan army.

RCB's every season is just an elaborate prank on their fanbase. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 27, 2022

Next year cup namde #RCB — Varsha Bollamma (@VarshaBollamma) May 27, 2022

RCB fans waiting for their 1st IPL trophy…….! pic.twitter.com/OMdHw0reEK — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 27, 2022

Kohli about RCB fans pic.twitter.com/1ej1LJGvEx — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 27, 2022

RCB fans after 15 years of pain pic.twitter.com/WWvPoGBq61 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals stormed into their first-ever IPL final since their inaugural run as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 by 7 wickets. This was partly made possible by Jos Buttler who slammed his fourth century of the season, thereby equaling the record of Virat Kohli d who achieved the feat in 2016. Back then, RCB had reached the finals only to lose it to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.