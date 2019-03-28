'Elated' Boxer Forcefully Kisses Woman Reporter During Interview, Twitter Calls it 'Assault'

Can I just say how appalled I am at the act of the Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev, who kissed the female reporter Jenny SuShe at the end of the interview... https://t.co/nNFzEleF6N — Oyinbo Geh (@MariellaBlago) March 25, 2019

"Boxer kisses female reporter on lips during interview".



NO. Boxer SEXUALLY ABUSES female reporter during interview. Period. #EverydaySexism https://t.co/HpFkhpFKcA — Paula Martí Lozano (@paulamartilz) March 25, 2019

In case you haven't watched it - this video of Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev kissing a female reporter after his win over Bogdan Dinu the other night has gone absolutely viral on social media pic.twitter.com/4VswieC6av — mshumanov (@shumansko) March 25, 2019

This bizarre video shows Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev force a kiss on an interviewer post match. https://t.co/McKgKpKxIK — Nikolay Nikolov (@Nikolay_Nikolov) March 26, 2019

Even if he's your friend (he claims) if you didn't want it, felt bad and want to sue him, don't feel bad for looking for justice. I say it bc it may be difficult to deal with a friend like this, but if he does this stuff on tv, imagine it behind cameras, someone has to stop him. — Monica RinconRamirez (@MoniRincon) March 26, 2019

This is pitiful and an insult to all female broadcasters, interviewers, reporters and journalists — Chuck Williams (@WJBESports) March 25, 2019

Let’s not forget it’s not just fans who do these things.

She called it “embarrassing and strange” he said they were friends and that he was “so elated” after win he just had to kiss her. #letherwork https://t.co/xBhkhR8IeA — Kethevane Gorjestani (@ketgorjestani) March 26, 2019

There's no many times for me to be embarrassed from being a bulgarian. This is one of them. Pulyo, you'll never be a "bulgarian hero". You are "Bay Ganyo" and you always will be! Long live and fuck the Covra! https://t.co/74XrxI2WXt — Martin Nikolov (@Hundle4Real) March 25, 2019

I'm sorry this happened to you. To me it seemed he was flustered by not understanding your questions - his English is clearly limited- and that he made a quick move to end the interview and distract. A poor choice of how to do that. — Melissa Krawczyk (@moolecular) March 26, 2019

Iil embarrassing. Strange — SuShe Art (@SuSheArt) March 25, 2019

For the most commented kiss in the world! pic.twitter.com/T1Ktlprff4 — Kubrat Pulev (@KubratPulev) March 26, 2019

A Bulgarian boxer has faced severe criticism online after he forcefully kissed a woman reporter during an interview after a match.Kubrat Pulev, 38, left Vegas Sports Daily's reporter Jennifer Ravalo in shock on the weekend after the match between Pulev and Bogdan Dinu in California. After a spectacular victory, Pulev chatted with Ravalo for an interview. At the end of the interview, Pulev was apparently so elated that he ended the tick-tack with a sudden kiss on the mouth.Ravalo, who is popularly known as Jenny SuShe, had been asking the boxer how he had managed to stay calm during the preceding bout. When she asked him if he had a shot at winning with Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight champion from Britain.Responding with a vociferous "yes", Pulev went on to kiss Ravalo on the lips before swiftly walking off.The incident has left netizens fuming with many who could not believe the boxer's entitlement.When asked about the incident, Ravalo tweeted that it was a little "embarrassing".After the backlash, Pulev also took to Twitter to write an "apology".Calling it the most "commented" kiss in the world, Pulev wrote, "Jenny is actually a friend of mine...after the interview, I was so elated that I kissed her,". He added that the reporter later joined him and his friends to celebrate the victory. He also said that in the video, the two can be seen laughing after the kiss. "There's nothing more to it than that," he wrote.However, netizens and fans remained unimpressed. As was Vegas Sports Daily. In a statement regarding the incident, the company's managing editor Mike Dixon said that VSD did not condone such acts. "What happened to Ms Sushe was completely blindsiding and unwarranted and we share in her shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage," the statement said.This is not the first time that a female sports journalist has faced harassment while on the job. In fact, in 2018, women sports journalists and reporters from Brazil took to the internet and media en-masse to call out sexual harassment faced by women reporters during sporting events and matches. The #LetHerWork movement was wildly popular on social media.