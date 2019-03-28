LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

'Elated' Boxer Forcefully Kisses Woman Reporter During Interview, Twitter Calls it 'Assault'

In a statement, Vegas Sports Daily said they did not condone such acts and that what happened to the reporter was blind-siding and unwarranted.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Kubrat Pulev kissing sport reporter Jenny SuShe of Vegas Sports Daily. (Source: Twitter)
A Bulgarian boxer has faced severe criticism online after he forcefully kissed a woman reporter during an interview after a match.

Kubrat Pulev, 38, left Vegas Sports Daily's reporter Jennifer Ravalo in shock on the weekend after the match between Pulev and Bogdan Dinu in California. After a spectacular victory, Pulev chatted with Ravalo for an interview. At the end of the interview, Pulev was apparently so elated that he ended the tick-tack with a sudden kiss on the mouth.

Ravalo, who is popularly known as Jenny SuShe, had been asking the boxer how he had managed to stay calm during the preceding bout. When she asked him if he had a shot at winning with Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight champion from Britain.

Responding with a vociferous "yes", Pulev went on to kiss Ravalo on the lips before swiftly walking off.

The incident has left netizens fuming with many who could not believe the boxer's entitlement.





























When asked about the incident, Ravalo tweeted that it was a little "embarrassing".




After the backlash, Pulev also took to Twitter to write an "apology".

Calling it the most "commented" kiss in the world, Pulev wrote, "Jenny is actually a friend of mine...after the interview, I was so elated that I kissed her,". He added that the reporter later joined him and his friends to celebrate the victory. He also said that in the video, the two can be seen laughing after the kiss. "There's nothing more to it than that," he wrote.




However, netizens and fans remained unimpressed. As was Vegas Sports Daily. In a statement regarding the incident, the company's managing editor Mike Dixon said that VSD did not condone such acts. "What happened to Ms Sushe was completely blindsiding and unwarranted and we share in her shock, hurt, embarrassment and general outrage," the statement said.

This is not the first time that a female sports journalist has faced harassment while on the job. In fact, in 2018, women sports journalists and reporters from Brazil took to the internet and media en-masse to call out sexual harassment faced by women reporters during sporting events and matches. The #LetHerWork movement was wildly popular on social media.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

