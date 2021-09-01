Elderly Brit, Who Died Recently, Left Most of his Fortune For Turkish Bellboy

It is said that the wheel of fortune keeps spinning. You never know how and where luck might smile on you. Recently, the bellboy of a hotel in Turkey found himself in the middle of a windfall when a British man bequeathed some of his property to him. However, even after getting so much wealth, the man still wants to continue working in the hotel.

Charles George Courtney, an elderly man living in Britain, died recently. His will revealed that Charles had given a substantial part of his wealth to Taskin Dasdan, who worked as a bell boy at the Korur De Luxe hotel in Turkey. Some other employees have also received a part of the deceased man’s fortune.

According to the Mirror, Taskin said that Charles often used to come to Turkey for his holidays and used to stay in the same hotel. Taskin had been working in the hotel since 1990 and knew Charles for a very long time. Once Charles had donated some money to Taskin for the education of his children, which left Taskin immensely grateful to him.

Although no exact estimate for the wealth inherited by Taskin is available, he says that he will likely not need to work as a bellboy again. However, despite this, he wants to continue working in the hotel because he believes that the experience of meeting and talking to different people is precious for him. Taskin said that whenever Charles came to that hotel, he’d stay in room number 401. Because of this, the room in that hotel is popularly known to guests as the ‘Charlie Room’.

