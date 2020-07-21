BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Elderly Couple Dancing to 'Ghagra' in Adorable Video Proves 'Age is Just a Number'

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ The Better India)

Colour-coordinated in their attire, the couple set the floor on fire in their Ranbir-Madhuri version with the perfect moves.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
An adorable video of an elderly couple dancing to 2013-Bollywood hit 'Ghagra' has surfaced on Twitter and has won hearts of netizens.

76-year-old Ram Gridhar and 72-year-old Prerna from Gurugram is breaking the internet with their almost-exact imitation of Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's item song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.

Colour-coordinated in their attire, the couple set the floor on fire in their Ranbir-Madhuri chemistry with the perfect moves.

The video that was earlier shared on YouTube, was once more shared on Twitter by The Better India, which said, "...Their adorable dance will make your day. It definitely did make ours!"

The video received a lot of love from netizens, who said, "Age is just a number, enjoy every moment of life."

Indeed, age is just a number!

