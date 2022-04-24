Elderly Couple in Karnataka Serving Traditional Food on Banana Leaves is Winning Hearts

A small eatery run by an elderly couple at Manipal in Karnataka is going viral. The video of the traditional and warm place was shared by Rakshith Rai on Instagram. The video shows Ajja and Ajji, as the couple are fondly called, serving homemade food on banana leaves. The unlimited spread that has rasam, dal, fries, pickle, salad, curd and other items costs only Rs 50. The elderly couple has been running this hotel, called Hotel Ganesh Prasad, since 1951. However, people refer to it as the ‘Ajja Ajji Mane’. The couple serves the food with such love that people cannot help but throng to their hotel for a warm, tasty meal. Watch the video here:

“This place turned out to be an emotional experience to me. Homely food at a very reasonable price. More than that the affection you receive from this old couple is incredible. They definitely deserve more love from us. You will feel the warmth of your grandparents. Ajja ajji mane is something more than just a eatery.”

Netizens applauded the hard work of the couple at their advanced age.

“Lovely couple, hats off to there efforts at this age…”

“Huge respect to them🙏 Hope we all could imbibe our culture which teaches us to work in whatever small ways but be independent and lead a life of dignity.”

Huge respect to them🙏

“It’s an amazing learning for all. Be self reliant and keep giving to mankind. Koti koti naman to ajji & Ajja.”

Online users are hoping that the exposure will help the couple get more customers. A few days ago, an online video helped a food vendor turn his business into a success in Hyderabad. The video was shared by social worker Azhar Maqsusi. In the clip, one can hear the child’s voice asking people to visit Alhamdullilah Haleem stall at Borabanda. “Dekhiye yeh humare pappa baithe huye hai. Chicken ki haleem hai,” the child begins. The boy shows the items at the stall ready for sale – haleem, desi ghee, sherwa and accompaniments like fried onions and lemon wedges. The boy’s entrepreneurial skills and his effort to help out his father won the hearts of netizens. Food bloggers and haleem lovers visited the stall and made it a success.

