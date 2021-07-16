CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MSBSHSE#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Buzz» Elderly Couple in UP Gets Married After 20 Years of Live-in Relationship
1-MIN READ

Elderly Couple in UP Gets Married After 20 Years of Live-in Relationship

Representational photo.

Representational photo.

The elderly couple was regularly taunted for living together without marriage. They were also convinced by the village head. Both of them agreed to get officially marry to avoid the taunts.

A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who have been in a live-in relationship for almost 20 years, got married earlier this week. The couple’s teenage son felt lucky to witness his parents’ wedding.

The marriage took place in Rasulpur Ruri village of Ganj Moradabad in Unnao district.

All the expenses of the marriage were borne by the village head and the villagers.

According to the villagers, the elderly couple was regularly taunted for living together without marriage. They were also convinced by the village head. Both of them agreed to get officially marry to avoid the taunts.

RELATED NEWS

According to reports, Narain Raidas, 60, and Ramrati, 55, were living together since 2001. As there was no one else in their families, both of them earned their living through farming.

Village head Ramesh Kumar, social worker Dharmendra Bajpai and Sunil Pal convinced Narain and Ramrati to get married and avoid taunts and humiliation for their 13-year-old son, Ajay’s sake.

They also promise to bear all the expenses. The village head and others arranged for a DJ, a wedding band and a feast for the guests. The ‘baraatis’, led by the couple’s son reached the village, with the groom, to solemnize the marriage.

“They were given a warm welcome by the villagers, who were deputed to look after arrangements from the bride’s side," said Ramesh a local resident.

Earlier, the bride and groom visited the temple of Brahma Dev Baba in the village to seek blessings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 16, 2021, 16:33 IST