Elderly Couple Welcomes First Child After 54 Years Of Marriage Through IVF in Rajasthan

A septuagenarian couple in Alwar, Rajasthan, has welcomed their first child after 54 years of their marriage. Gopi Singh and Chandrawati had their first baby with IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) technology. The elderly couple got to know about the IVF fertility service from a relative. They approached the centre, the only one available in Alwar, with their hopes to conceive. The third attempt turned out to be successful and the couple welcomed a baby boy.

“There are only a few cases of children being born at this age across the country. This is probably the first case of Rajasthan when a 75-year-old man and 70-year-old woman have got a child,” Dr Pankaj Gupta told IANS. The doctors were anxious about the delivery due to the advanced age of the mother but it all went smoothly and Chandrawati delivered a healthy baby.

The couple was elated after becoming parents after so many years. Singh, who is an army veteran from the Bangladesh war, was the only son of his father. He was shot in the leg, after which, he retired 40 years ago. Singh expressed his happiness citing that now his lineage would not cease after his demise.

Dr Gupta mentioned that the government passed a law prohibiting IVF centres to entertain clients above the age of 50. The elderly couple were lucky since they approached the centre before the law came into effect.

IVF technology has been a boon for those who are not able to conceive. The egg and the sperm are cultured in a laboratory under careful monitoring and stimulation. When the embryo develops, it is medically placed inside the woman’s womb. The embryo then gets the biological environment to grow into a baby. The baby is then delivered naturally, or in some cases, depending on the health conditions of the mother, through a caesarean operation.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here