1-min read

Elderly Couple with Coronavirus Bids Each Other a Goodbye in This Heartbreaking Video

In China, at least 361 people have died after being infected with the deadly coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

A heart-breaking video of two elderly coronavirus patients, who were in their 80s, saying goodbye to each other at the hospital is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus #CoronarivusOutbreak in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet."

As the video of the old couple went viral, social media was abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "So terrible seeing these old people suffer. Situation seems completely out of control. Thanks for sharing."

Another wrote, "Loyalty to the beloved ... what a sad video ... but it's says a lot about the splendor of that love that does not end until the end of life..."

A post read, "I'm heartbroken. But who is filming and how can they when it looks like the woman is in obvious distress and the man is looking for help."

A Tweeple remarked, "The images of human suffering are unimaginable."

In China, at least 361 people have died after being infected by coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

