Watch: Elderly Couple's Dance Moves in Colour-coordinated Outfits Leaves Twitter Impressed
2-MIN READ

Watch: Elderly Couple's Dance Moves in Colour-coordinated Outfits Leaves Twitter Impressed

Social media user Fred Schultz simply captioned the video with 'They still got it'. (Credit: Fred Schultz/Twitter)

Colour-coordinated in their attire, the couple set the floor on fire while dancing.

Amidst the gloomy times due to ‘grim’ situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, a video of an elderly couple dancing in full confidence and spirit has gone viral, impressing the internet. The couple is breaking the internet and also spreading positivity in testing times and netizens can’t get enough of them.

The 15-second clip posted on microblogging site Twitter by social media user Fred Schultz, has garnered over six lakh views so far. The clip has received over 20,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

Colour-coordinated in their attire, the couple set the floor on fire while dancing. The woman in the video wore a maroon dress and black sandals. She can be seen dancing while performing energetic steps with her husband, who is dressed in a printed shirt and black pants.

Apparently, the couple was dancing during an event. It seems that a musical band wasplaying on the stage with venue decorated with colourful balloons.Twitter users praised the couple and appreciated their dance steps. Many users also posted similar videos wherein elderly couples seen dancing with zeal and enthusiasm. The viewers cheered the couple and showered their love for them.

Last year in July, an adorable video of an elderly couple dancing to 2013Bollywood hit Ghagrahad won the internet. 76-year-old Ram Gridhar and 72-year-old Prerna from Haryana’s Gurugram danced while imitating Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s item song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.In February this year, an elderly couple from Kolkata won the internet. In the video,the young-at-heart couple danced to the tunes of 90s hit romantic single at a local cafe. The heart-warming clip that went viral on social media shows them grooving to the beats of Bombay Vikings’ Woh Chali Woh Chali Dekho Pyar ki Gali.

first published:May 13, 2021, 17:15 IST