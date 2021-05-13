Watch: Elderly Couple's Dance Moves in Colour-coordinated Outfits Leaves Twitter Impressed

Amidst the gloomy times due to ‘grim’ situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, a video of an elderly couple dancing in full confidence and spirit has gone viral, impressing the internet. The couple is breaking the internet and also spreading positivity in testing times and netizens can’t get enough of them.

The 15-second clip posted on microblogging site Twitter by social media user Fred Schultz, has garnered over six lakh views so far. The clip has received over 20,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

They still got it. pic.twitter.com/gzv1uo3Ghc— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 7, 2021

Colour-coordinated in their attire, the couple set the floor on fire while dancing. The woman in the video wore a maroon dress and black sandals. She can be seen dancing while performing energetic steps with her husband, who is dressed in a printed shirt and black pants.

Apparently, the couple was dancing during an event. It seems that a musical band wasplaying on the stage with venue decorated with colourful balloons.Twitter users praised the couple and appreciated their dance steps. Many users also posted similar videos wherein elderly couples seen dancing with zeal and enthusiasm. The viewers cheered the couple and showered their love for them.

Leaving the dance floor like …pic.twitter.com/kOALi4fpG2— Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) May 7, 2021

Recreational dancing = joint preservation. I’m at least 20 years younger than him and those knee bends he’s doing are awesome!— Diana Shellenberger (@YogatryOne) May 8, 2021

When i first saw this I thought it was a Stan Lee cameo, but then I remembered he is dead. Its great those two can still enjoy dancing together.— David Godin (@RH201ST) May 7, 2021

Where can I find this *awesome* couple? I wanna party with *these* two! Loving them so much!!! I hope my hubby & I are just like that when the time comes.— Nanette☮❤ (@Nanettemooreatl) May 7, 2021

Last year in July , an adorable video of an elderly couple dancing to 2013Bollywood hit Ghagrahad won the internet. 76-year-old Ram Gridhar and 72-year-old Prerna from Haryana’s Gurugram danced while imitating Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s item song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani.In February this year, an elderly couple from Kolkata won the internet. In the video,the young-at-heart couple danced to the tunes of 90s hit romantic single at a local cafe. The heart-warming clip that went viral on social media shows them grooving to the beats of Bombay Vikings’ Woh Chali Woh Chali Dekho Pyar ki Gali.

