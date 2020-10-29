Elderly Karnataka Man's Sale of Plants on Roadside Doubles with the Help of Social Media

Social media gives immense power to people to help each other in testing times. Nowadays, people can even collect funds for a genuine cause and share the plight of someone on social media to gather support someone.

Recently, a netizen used Twitter to help an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal in Karnataka.

Informing Twitter users about the challenge faced by the old man, the netizen wrote, “Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Prices of these plants are from Rs 10-30. On one hand he holds umbrella to save himself from sunlight.”

Meet Revana Siddappa, an old man, who sells plants at Kanakapura road near Sarakki Signal, Karnataka. Price of these plants are from Rs 10-30On one hand he hold umbrella to save himself from sunlightPlz support this man.@ParveenKaswan @ActorMadhavan @KanchanGupta @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/xRhqZEcG1r — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) October 26, 2020

He also shared pictures of Siddappa in which the old man can be seen sitting in front of some shops, waiting for customers to sell his saplings. In the photos, the old man is also seen holding an umbrella.

As a result of this, several people and NGOs came forward to help the old man.

Talking to ANI, Siddappa revealed how his sales doubled after the tweet went viral. “After that, I got so much help from people. I got a table to keep saplings, a chair and an umbrella. Earlier, I used to sell around five saplings but now the number has doubled,” he said.

The old man added that he had been selling plants for the last three years and he did not want to take loan from anyone. Now, people are also coming to buy saplings from him.

The user had also tagged India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin to seek support from him. He requested the spinner to spread the message about Siddappa.

Responding to the post, actor Randeep Hooda asked about the exact address where the old man sits to sell saplings.

What’s the exact address ? — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 26, 2020

The user provided Hooda the exact address, after which, the actor urged people of Bengaluru through Twitter to help the old man.

Hey Bangalore .. do show some love .. he sits in front of Wular Fashion factory, JP Nagar, Sarakki Signal, Kanakapura Road, Bangalore. https://t.co/rBFyQcbZAb — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 26, 2020

After this message went viral on the micro-blogging site, an NGO provided canopy and some more plants for him to sell.

Today we provided canopy and some more plants for him to sell. We will be providing chair and table as well!We are raising funds to make sustainable income. Anyone can directly reach out to us! pic.twitter.com/mb7u9QNJ7I — Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (@_kanakapuraroad) October 26, 2020

The NGO stated that they are raising funds to help create a sustainable income for him.

Earlier, a video of an elderly citizen in tears as his business of a small road-side eatery suffered a huge setback in the lockdown had surfaced on the Internet. The elderly man has his makeshift shop in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality with the name Baba ka Dhaba, but hasn't been able to make much of a business lately.

And Internet once again did its magic and took an initiative to bring a smile on the old man's face. His story has touched many hearts and in fact, Baba Ka Dhaba got eventually listed on Zomato.