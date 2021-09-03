Elderly Man Buys Sticky Buns For Neighbour Every Monday, Kind Gesture Melts Twitter

There’s an infinite strength in small acts of kindness that can leave its imprint of someone’s life forever. One such kind gesture by an elderly man for his neighbour has been winning thousand of hearts online. A video is being shared on social media widely, showing an aged man giving buns to his young neighbour as a morning ritual every Monday. The clip was shared by Twitter user Dina Mehmedovic, with username @dddiiinaaa, on her profile on August 30. Dina, a medical student, wrote that her 90-year-old neighbour makes her Monday mornings wholesome by giving her sticky buns before she leaves for her class.

In the caption, Dina shared that her neighbour used to go to grocery store at 8 in the morning, but now he goes at 6 to bring sticky buns for her before she leaves for school. Calling him an angel of a human, Dina thinks she doesn’t deserve the kind act. In the short clip shared, one can see an elderly man handing Dina a box of buns with a generous smile. She tells him that she had been waiting for the sticky buns and thanked him, to which he replies with an affirmative, exchanges pleasantries and waves goodbye. Watch the heart-warming video here:

my neighbor used to go to the grocery store at 8 and now goes at 6 am to make it back home before 7:30 so I can have sticky buns before I leave for class every Monday. I don’t deserve this angel of a human 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/8agn21Ks0S— dM (@dddiiinaaa) August 30, 2021

The man in the video received tons of love from netizens who were touched by the kind-hearted gesture. Multiple users were all praises for the man and requested her to take care of him and do something thoughtful for him in return too, while others suggested to protect the man at all cost.

We must protect this man at all costs ! 👑— dom (@716Dominic) September 1, 2021

A user wrote that she should send him leftovers and check on him weekly as a favour.

& you better be sending dinner plates his way whenever you have leftovers n checking on him multiple times weekly— Jrex (@jv7605) September 1, 2021

A second person wrote that the fact that he didn’t stay to chat ad left immediately after dropping off the food, melted their heart.

I knowww and the fact that he don’t even stay to chat, like just drops the food off and carries on melts my heart😂— Neek (@babyltaly) September 2, 2021

Another user shared that her grandfather makes coffee for her every day.

🥺🥺🥺❤️ just like my grandpa makes coffee every days & still tells me he made enough just in case i want coffee milk like old days …. literally everyday ❤️ https://t.co/jZV5Pc5hmK— kel💜 (@kelseydwan) September 1, 2021

However, in responses to all the replies, Dina wrote that God has a funny sense of humour as she had prayed for a thoughtful man and God sent her a 90-year-old neighbour instead.

I know god has a funny sense of humor cuz I rlly prayed for a thoughtful man in my life & god sent me a 90 year old neighbor 😂😂😂✋🏼❤️— dM (@dddiiinaaa) August 31, 2021

When was the last time you did something thoughtful for someone?

