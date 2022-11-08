Elderly Man Dances to 'Arabic Kuthu' for Wife, Daughter Shares Wholesome Video

Age preconceptions have recently been disproven by a number of viral films showing elderly individuals dancing enthusiastically. This adorable video of an elderly man dancing joyfully for his wife is proof that age is just a number. An Instagram user named Shruthi Vasudevan shared a brief video of a 70-year-old man, her father dancing energetically in a lungi and a white vest to the song Arabic Kuthu from the Tamil movie “The Beast,” which stars popular actor Vijay.

Shruthi captioned the video, “Uploading upon request. If you don’t let your inner child go, there is always happiness all around you. My Appa and Amma, two adorable 10-year-olds in their seventies.” Additionally, she thanked the song’s composer and singer, Anirudh Ravichander, in the post by tagging him.

In the video, an old man tries to dance to tease his wife and brings a smile to her face. At the beginning of the video, the wife doesn’t seem to notice that her husband is dancing but after a few seconds, she notices him dancing and looks amused by it.

On Instagram, the video has received more than 11.8 million views and 7 lakh likes. The video was widely circulated on social media and the users appreciated this heartfelt attempt to dance. A user wrote, “Couple goals be like.” Another user wrote, “This video made my day, So cute.” The third user commented, “Literally their bond is looking like so pure.” “Partner Like this, Means Life full of happiness.,” another user expressed.

A similar video of an elderly man performing flawless Salsa movements on the dance floor went viral earlier last month and was posted on the Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s Instagram page. Internet users have also lately come across a video of a grandfather dancing with his granddaughter to the song “You are my sunshine.” at her wedding. The fact that people may still have fun in just about any subtle manner as they age is demonstrated by each of these videos.

