Elderly Man Gifts Self-grown Rice to Doctors in Act of Gratitude after Recovering from Covid19

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in more ways than one. People across the globe have been suffering in all aspects. However, what cannot be denied even in these trying times is the kind of compassion and empathy people have shown for each other.

Recently, an elderly man was treated for free after he contracted the COVID-19 disease. Even though his treatment was done for free, he wanted to express his gratitude towards the medical team. In order to do so, he gifted them rice that he had grown himself in his field.

Sharing the incident on Twitter, Dr Urvashi Shukla wrote, “Senior citizen recovered from Covid 19 after ICU stay of 15 days (out of that 12 days on ventilator). He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice grown by him in his own field.”

Senior citizen recovered from Covid 19 after ICU stay of 15 days (out of that 12 days on ventilator).He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice grown by him in his own field. pic.twitter.com/kbPkoyjoYC — Dr Urvi Shukla MD (@docurvishukla) September 14, 2020

In the tweet, she has also attached a snap of rice that was gifted by the said man. As one would expect, netizens’ hearts were indeed full with love and admiration for the man.

A person wrote, "Appreciate his feelings. This is not simple rice but blessings from his heart and soul, yielded by his hard work. Thanks for your acknowledgement. Good work wouldn't be stopped by you Dr Urvi.”

Appreciate his feelings. This is not simple rice but blessings from his heart and soul, yielded by his hard work.Thanks for your acknowledgement.Good work wouldn't be stopped by you Dr Urvi. — Rocky Rocks ریان (@RayyanTheLuck) September 14, 2020

Another person commented upon how this gift is the best thing a person can offer as it is a proof of someone’s hard work and dedication.

That's best a person can offer. His own sweat n blood and dedication which he puts on field. — Vishal विशाल விஷால🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) September 14, 2020

A different user compared the rice to White Gold. He stated, “This is White Gold from someone with a golden heart #Respect"

This is White Gold from someone with a golden heart 🙏 #Respect — Sushant Bharti (@bhartisushant) September 15, 2020

Awww!! Richly deserved, Urvi. I actually have tears in the eyes, can't belive what you must be going through day in and out. — Sayali.Mahashur (@SMahashur) September 14, 2020

One more person commented upon how the said doctor truly deserved this gift. She wrote, “Awww!! Richly deserved, Urvi. I actually have tears in the eyes, can't believe what you must be going through day in and out.”