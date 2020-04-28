Elderly Man in Haryana Moved to Tears After Police Surprise Him With Birthday Cake

The lockdown that has resulted due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many birthdays and anniversary celebrations needing the help of local authorities and police.

Similarly, the police stepped up once again to make an elderly man’s birthday celebrations complete. The incident took place in Panchkula, Haryana where Karan Puri, who lives alone was visited by the local police with a cake.

Interactions with Police is always emotional - be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude.

But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst . See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone.

— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) April 28, 2020

In a video shared by IPS officer Pankaj Nain of the Haryana Cadre, a policewoman can be heard asking the senior citizen his name when he walks out of his house with no idea of the surprise awaiting him.

"My name is Karan Puri. I live alone and I'm a senior citizen," he says while moving towards the front gate of his house, outside which the cops stand waiting. He then stops in amazement as the cops bursts out singing Happy Birthday for him.

The birthday boy is visibly touched by Panchkula Police's surprise and burst into tears on being offered a cake.

"Koi baat nahi sir, aapki family hain hum bhi (It's okay, sir, we are your family)," a policeman told Puri.

Puri is then seen wearing a red party hat and cutting his cake as the team of four cops sings for him.

"Interactions with police is always emotional - be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude. But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst," wrote Nain while sharing the footage.

Once the video hit social media, netizens joined in to applaud the gesture.

