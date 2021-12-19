Armed with Basket and a Warm Smile, 70-year-old Sells Poha to Make Ends Meet in Nagpur

People can go to great extent to provide for their families and a 70-year-old man from Nagpur has set an example for today’s generation. Motivated to work hard even at this age, the elderly man is seen selling ‘poha, chana, chiwda’ in a viral online.

The video which was shared by Abhinav Jeswani, a blogger on his Instagram page shows a septuagenarian walking besides his cycle which has a basket loaded with ingredients for making poha, chana and chiwda and is also equipped with a microphone to make announcements. The man whose name is Jayanti Bhai then dedicatedly prepares a plate of the snack on a piece of newspaper and serves it with love.

According to the blogger, Jayanti Bhai works from 6pm to 8pm in the evening selling the snack on the streets of Itwari and Gandhibag in Nagpur and that too for just Rs 20 per plate. After wrapping up selling poha, the elderly man doesn’t stop here as he then goes for his another job in Mahajanwadi to work as a security guard, Abhinav further wrote.

Abhinav also mentioned Jayanti bhai’s phone number in his post so that people could get to know about his location and buy Poha Chana Chiwda from him. “Keep supporting”, the blogger further wrote.

The post garnered more than 1 lakh likes within five days of being posted and was viewed more than 6 lakh times. Moved by the dedication of the old man, people showered him with love in the comments section with many offering to help him and enquiring about his bank account details. “Can I get his contact no. please”, asked one user in the comment section. “Lovely dadaji”, wrote another.

Earlier in July, a video of a 100-year-old man Harbans Singh selling vegetables in Punjab had gone viral on the internet.

https://twitter.com/capt_amarinder/status/1416352667656282114

The clip went so viral that Captain Amarinder Singh, then Chief Minister of Punjab, had announced a support of Rs 8 lakh on his official Twitter handle for the centenarian.

