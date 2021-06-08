Elderly Man Playing Bollywood Melodies on Violin in Kolkata Street Wins Hearts: Watch

At a time when artists are struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic, a viral video of a man in Kolkata playing Bollywood song covers on his violin has left netizens speechless and overwhelmed. His rendition received showers of appreciation and support from across social media platorms. The video has been shared by Twitter user Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) and according to the user the video features an elderly musician, Bhogoban Mali. Mali is a struggling artist who entertains people amid the pandemic in the city.

Take a look:

His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park what I came to know.. one time help won’t work for these artists,if someone can do something for the long run that will be a real help I guess.Not only for him for all the talented artists like him. https://t.co/y5nCvODTfm— Savvy (@savvygupta) June 7, 2021

The 2.05-minute clip features Mali, an elderly man standing in front of the shut shop while playing the tunes of classic Bollywood songs like such as Diwana Hua Baadal by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, from the 1964 movie Kashmir ki Kali, followed by Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1960 movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral within minutes, loaded with likes and comments from users on social media. After seeing this 2 minutes 5-second long video, Twitter users are not only impressed with the song but also inquiring about the whereabouts of the artist.

The video was initially tweeted by Aarif Shah and later retweeted by music composer Savvy Gupta. While it is not exactly clear where this video was shot. Apart from this the composer was very impressed by the talent and urged the followers to help the talented artist.

One of the users named Savvy said the name of the artist is Bhogoban Mali and he resides somewhere around Girish park. Some of the users wrote “All the things are classic! Shot in front of a shop selling vintage HMT!". Yet another wrote, “Wow that is just awesome..what a talent."

All the things are classic!Shot in front of a shop selling vintage HMT!— Human (@_thefine) June 6, 2021

Any idea how this person may be traced and helped? Willing to contribute.— Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnadydnad) June 6, 2021

Wow that is just awesome..what a talent— Azam Mirza (@Azam_Mirza) June 6, 2021

He's an artist who is struggling and was entertaining people in Kolkata during the lockdown— Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) June 6, 2021

Gr8 talentWish I could do something for him…..— Suman Chopra (@sumanchopra) June 6, 2021

The fact that he has the instrument could mean that he's yet another artist who's ended up in poverty. Would it be possible to know where this was? Maybe some local NGO could help them.— Anamika (BasAinweHi) (@HiAinwe) June 6, 2021

The video has evoked a strong reaction from all sides, the old man playing the violin has tugged at people’s heartstring.

